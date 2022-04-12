Brooklyn Subway Attack Leaves at Least 16 Injured

Don't like to read?

An attack in a Brooklyn, New York subway station has left at least 10 people shot and six others injured. On April 12, 2022, a man put on a gas mask while riding the N train. He was wearing construction gear and an orange construction vest. The man activated a smoke canister while on the train. He then opened fire on the train and onto the platform during the morning rush-hour crowd, according to New York Police Department and senior law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred at 8:30 a.m. EST. After throwing the smoke canister the suspect began opening fire into the crowd at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station located in Sunset Park.

The investigation is still preliminary and the extent of the victims’ injuries is not clear. However, at least 16 individuals were taken to the hospital. A couple of the victims have been listed in critical condition.

Authorities have described the suspect as a Black man around 5 feet and 5 inches tall. He is believed to weigh around 180 pounds. The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be caught.

The Brooklyn fire department responded to a call about smoke at the subway. Upon arrival, they found multiple gunshot victims and several undetonated smoke bombs.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) closed its D, N, and R subway and bus services through most of Brooklyn and parts of Manhattan. In addition, passengers should expect major delays or suspensions on all B, D, F, N, Q, R, and W trains throughout Brooklyn.

Streets surrounding the incident have been closed down. There is a massive police presence as they investigate the incident in Brooklyn.

Many people have stated either they or someone they loved was almost on the scene when the incident occurred. Schools in the Brooklyn neighborhood have been placed under a shelter-in-place order.

People on social media have made comments like “Ban all guns in our country” or they are calling for gun reform. One person stated that people should “Call it how it is. Terrorist attack…”

BREAKING: NYPD updates on Brooklyn shootings, cautioning that information is fluid: https://t.co/zoF1pW6POX – No one currently with life-threatening injuries.

– Not being investigated as act of terrorism at this time.

– No known explosive devices on NYC subway trains. pic.twitter.com/HNvPXbKep9 — ABC News (@ABC) April 12, 2022

Around noon, authorities began setting up microphones for a press conference outside of the station where the attack occurred.

Written by Sheena Robertson

