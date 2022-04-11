Is Putin Losing the Russian People?

Don't like to read?

One of the most important aspects of a fascist regime is complete control of the media. Most people believe what they see and hear on television. This fact includes both Russia and the United States.

Vladimir Putin controls information in Russia. In America, the mainstream media, which by its own actions since 2015, supports Donald Trump, and continues to hide the truth from the American people.

In Russia, one of the oldest anti-propaganda efforts in history, Radio Free America, is attempting to inform the people of Russia about the truth in Ukraine. It is reporting the commission of genocide in the free and democratic state.

In America, “Guardian Liberty Voice” and other independent blogs and publications are exposing the failures of the fourth estate to offer the American people facts about Trump, his party, and their efforts to destroy democracy in America.

President Biden’s sanctions and others initiated by NATO allies are taking their toll in Russia. A growing number of the “Great Bear’s” people are questioning the validity of Putin’s unprovoked attacks on their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, other family members, and friends in Ukraine.

What is beginning to happen in America is apparently happening in Russia. Younger men and women, knowledgeable about electronic and social media, are questioning Putin’s intentions for the people of Ukraine. Like his protectors in the United States, his right-wing supporters, Putin’s most loyal puppets are older and will soon lose their earthly bonds.

In reality, Putin is just another self-serving dictator whose time is coming to an end. The question today is will the illegal and immoral murders of civilians in Ukraine hurry the end of his reign of terror?

According to RAEK, a Russian technology trade group, between 50,000 and 70,000 tech workers have already fled Russia, and 70,000 to 100,000 more could leave in April.

For any country in the 21st century, this is critical to the future of their nation.

In denial of a “silent revolution” beginning in Russia, Putin recently made the following statement:

The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a gnat that accidentally flew into their mouths,…

I am convinced that such a natural and necessary cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to respond to any challenges,…

He is obviously fearful, displayed by his denial of the facts. Losing the support of younger citizens will cause great damage to the future of Russia. Putin’s vision of his and his country’s future is in opposition to reality.

“The truth lives here,” and in Ukraine, it has become evident that the Russian military is far less formidable than previously estimated. Putin’s army has suffered an enormous loss. What was expected to be a “three-day war” is nearing seven weeks. It is now evident that without its devastating nuclear capability, Russia is one of the weakest nations in the world.

The invasion of Ukraine witnessed poorly trained troops, led by incompetent leadership, exhibiting low morale, questioning their president’s decision to invade an independent nation occupied by their relatives and friends. Totally underestimated was the resolve of the defiant and democratic people of Ukraine.

It is impossible to believe that the freedom fighters of Ukraine are not able to communicate with their loved ones in Russia. The Russian president made a serious mistake by invading Ukraine. Not only are they losing his self-imposed war, but they are also exposing great weakness.

Will this result in a second revolution in Russia? Not likely. The majority of the Russian people have been brainwashed for decades. They trust their government. Years of manipulating the truth created a population unaware of the reality of Putin’s decadence.

The ultimate question is “will the average Russian learn that Putin is a great danger to their quality of life?” Will his focus on world domination result in the end of his reign of terror?

I admit that the suspense is “killing me.” The elimination of any tyrant in my lifetime, by any means, has given me great joy.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Source:

Daily Kos: Putin Declares War on Russia’s Future. Free Russians Organize to Fight Back.; by Putin Declares War on Russia’s Future. Free Russians Organize to Fight Back.

Daily Kos: Yeah… let’s talk about Putin’s macho army… and the GOP’s shame; by akronboy

Featured and Top Image by SPC Eric Hughes for the U.S. National Archives Courtesy of DVIDS Archives – Public Domain License

Inline Image Courtesy of Pedro Szekely’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License