Moscow Mitch McConnell: Power vs Morality

Every writer for the mainstream media gets it wrong. Donald Trump is not the leader of today’s Republican Party in name only. That dubious distinction belongs to Moscow Mitch McConnell and has since 2001. Not once in his 37 years in the Senate has he chosen to do the right thing. Without a sense of morality, and a need for power, he has caused more harm to the people of America than all other senators combined. Moscow Mitch is the poster boy for congressional term limits.

It was Moscow Mitch who created the “party of no” in 2009 when he stood before the press and promised that his party would do nothing until former President Barack Obama was no longer in the White House. He continues to keep that promise today, although the president has been out of office for five years.

While the Senate Majority Leader under Trump’s illegitimate administration, several hundred bills remained stacked on his desk. Each of these proposed laws would have aided the majority of the American people, but Moscow Mitch refused to allow a vote on any of them.

In 2016, Moscow Mitch refused to allow hearings for President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. It was February in an election year. Moscow Mitch established a “rule” that a vacant seat on the Court should remain open until after the election.

However, in 2020, just weeks before the election, he rushed the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett through the Senate, who was confirmed just days before Trump lost to President Biden.

A couple of weeks ago, during hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his party ruthlessly attacked Jackson without just cause. Their display of blatant racism was an embarrassment for the United States of America. When the hearings were completed, Moscow Mitch announced that he would vote against her confirmation, and encourage every member of his party to do the same. He gave no reason. It was obvious that the old racist from Kentucky opposed her confirmation because she is a Black woman. He denied this irrefutable fact, but everyone who knows his history knows the truth. He voted against an extremely qualified nominee for the same reason he promised to do nothing while President Obama remained in office.

Moscow Mitch cannot be trusted. Prior to the 2016 election, he was one of the leaders of the “anybody but Trump” club. In January 2017, the

old man from Kentucky praised Trump and obeyed his every demand, ignoring the fact that nearly every proposal from the least qualified man in history to hold office violated the Constitution.

Trump was impeached twice for cause by the House of Representatives. Prior to his trial in the Senate, Moscow Mitch promised he would be acquitted. Trump was never given a fair trial. Additional evidence nor witnesses were allowed. The nation’s biggest traitor was given a free pass.

Today, although the evidence is overwhelming that Trump organized the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, Moscow Mitch told reporters that Trump would have his support if he runs again in 2024.

One man, and one man alone, is responsible for America’s dysfunctional government. When in control of the Senate, he refused to allow a single Democrat to become involved in discussions affecting the nation’s future. It is Moscow Mitch who ended the practice of deliberation and compromise. He is the leading villain in the destruction of the nation’s democracy.

Op-ed by James Turnage

