I should create a new segment for the Guardian Liberty Voice called “Your Daily Republican Scandal.” Every day I read at least one article about controversy and scandal among the Republican members of the House and Senate. Because of this, some of their names have become well-known to everyone, especially if they earned a nickname. Included are Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cancun Cruz, and Lindsey “the Hypocrite” Graham. However, there are more without nicknames, yet. These include Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebeck, Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawlings, Ron Johnson, Paul Gosar, and even Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s not a good time to wear the label of “Republican.”

As a party, they disgraced themselves by opposing guaranteed voting rights for every American, equality for women, and programs that would aid disadvantaged Americans. They also oppose the elimination of the filibuster, which would allow bills to pass by a simple majority. The filibuster is the primary reason our government is dysfunctional.

In the 1930s, Will Rogers said: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

“Democrat” could be replaced with “Republican” today.

“The truth lives here,” and I can explain the main reason the right-wing is such a mess.

The “Republican Party” is non-existent. Within the once Grand Old Party are various factions, including the TEA Party, the Freedom Caucus, the Russo-American Party, whose loyalty belongs to Trump and Putin, and a handful of true Republicans.

In the Gospel of Mark 3:25, Jesus states, “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”

This is apropos of today’s Republican Party in name only. The only thing they share is that “if Democrats favor any legislation, their vote against that bill will be unanimous.”

In January of 2009, Moscow, Mitch McConnell led the way in creating division within his party. After President Obama’s first inauguration on January 20, he and Speaker of the House John Boehner stood before the television camera. They promised their party would do nothing as long as Obama remained in office. Their focus would be on making him a one-term president. The “party of no” had been created. They keep that promise today. By the way, the last two one-term presidents were Republicans, George H.W. Bush in 1992 and Trump in 2020.

The blame rests on the shoulders of Republican voters for their failed and extremist party. They not only gave us the worst president in history, they forced the worst of the worst upon our nation. Some of their names are Ted Cruz, Josh Hawlings, Ron Johnson, John Kennedy, Tommy Tuberville, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, and many others.

There was a Super Bowl commercial this year when one of the characters says, “you’re going to let everyone vote? Even the stupid ones?” Republican voters are the “stupid ones.”

Don’t be stupid, don’t vote for today’s fake Republicans. But please vote. This election is as important as 2020. Save your country. It belongs to you, not to a group of corrupt politicians.

Op-ed by James Turnage

