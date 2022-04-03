We Must Stop Another Attempted Steal

Don't like to read?

About the 2020 election: “The election was the safest in American history.” This was a statement from Christopher Krebs, who was Trump’s “election czar” throughout the election process. After he made this statement, Trump fired him during a temper tantrum.

An effort by several fascist groups to overturn the will of the people continues. Out among the public, baseless claims about election fraud were fueled by Michael Flynn and Patrick Burn. Flynn is a convicted felon, pardoned by Trump, and Burn is the disgraced former CEO of Overstock and another of Trump’s 788 billionaire supporters. Without one small piece of evidence, they continued to make baseless allegations about voting machines, Covid-19, and duplicate ballots, which simply did not exist.

Inside the White House, Trump lawyers John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell prepared briefs to present to multiple state courts and the Supreme Court of the United States. Although more than 60 courts and the SCOTUS rejected every allegation vehemently, Trump and his fascist minions continue their attempts to overthrow our government and steal the election.

“People hear what they want to hear, and believe what they choose to believe.” The millions of Americans who continue to support the “big lie” don’t want to know the truth and will not read this article because “the truth lives here.” Am I wasting my time? I hope not because we cannot allow a repeat of Donald Trump and his attempts to end democracy once and for all.

Sadly, millions of our nation’s people who choose ignorance over fact are victims. By repeating baseless slogans like “stop the steal,” and “voter fraud is real,” Trump’s fascist army is using the same tactic employed by Trump for the last five years and nine months: “repeat a lie often enough, and the people will accept it as fact.” This is not a new idea, it was first used successfully by Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany. It is working today as well as it worked then.

Donald John Trump is the worst thing to happen to the creation of our founding fathers in 246 years. He is Putin’s demonic puppet whose purpose is to destroy our nation’s future and shred the Constitution. If he loved our country, even a little, he would reunite our nation’s people and display the integrity and class of Al Gore who won the 2000 election but withdrew his efforts to right a wrong, placing the future of the United States of America ahead of his personal ambitions.

Trump hates America. He is a typical malignant narcissist who cares only about himself. Putin promised him fame, glory, and riches beyond his imagination. He kept his part of the agreement, but Trump’s low level of intelligence and need to soothe his enormous ego forced him “off script,” and the result was losing the presidency in 2020. Like everything else in his life, he failed. In desperation to save his relationship with his mentor, he organized a coup to be executed on the day congress would certify the vote of the Electoral College. Once again, he failed.

Putin underestimated Trump’s ability to control his emotions or to think clearly. Trump’s mental illness resulted in a voter turnout intent on removing a madman from the White House. This is the truth. There are no alternative facts.

It is Trump and his fascist army who are attempting to steal the election. The people spoke loudly and demonstrated the most important right offered by a democratic nation. Our votes are powerful, greater than a thousand nuclear warheads. But they must be used wisely. Every vote cast for Trump was a slap in the face to the men who wrote the Constitution guaranteeing human rights and equality for all. Fueled by racism and bigotry, Trump created a second Nazi army whose goal remains a new America ruled by whites who own 90 percent of our nation’s wealth.

Our Founding Fathers’ dream was a nation controlled by all of its people. A system of three separate but equal branches had one purpose: to prevent a monarchy or a dictatorship. Trump’s goal was to end that dream. Putin promised him complete control over 330 million people by establishing a fascist regime that would replace the democratically elected government of the United States of America.

It’s your duty and privilege to save America. Your vote on November 8 is equally important to your vote in 2020. Remove the Russo-American Party from Washington, and choose women and men who will serve you and those you love.

Op-ed by James Turnage

