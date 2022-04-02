Madison Cawthorn to Speak at Trump’s North Carolina Hate Rally: ‘Birds of a Feather?’

Don't like to read?

The “frat boy” of the House, Madison Cawthorn, made some disgusting but not surprising claims about the extracurricular hobbies of Republican members of Congress. He claimed he was invited to sex and drug parties held by senior members of the once Grand Old Party. Of course, this resulted in outrage and denial by those who are probably regular members of these orgies and added more division to an already shattered and crumbling “Russo-American Party.”

I find this very interesting. I always believed that extremists like Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Kevin McCarthy, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and others would irrevocably divide the former Republican Party once and for all, but it may be the result of one freshman Congressman’s strange and controversial allegations.

What we can confirm is that Cawthorn has been invited to speak at another of Trump’s hate rallies on April 9, 2022, in Selma, North Carolina.

I believe this is fitting. Nothing interests Trump more than the possibility of an orgy attended by old white men and underage women. He is likely reminded of the “good old days” when he and his friend, Jeffrey Epstein, entertained very young women at private parties.

On Friday, Cawthorn attended a meeting with House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and minority whip Steve Scalise. The content of that 30-minute meeting was not disclosed, but I would have loved to have been the proverbial “fly on the wall,” privy to the conversation. We do know that later Cawthorn refused to retract his orgy claims after speaking with a convicted criminal pardoned by Trump, Roger Stone.

It has been enlightening over the past 37 years to learn how many members of the “party of family values” have been engaged in acts of depravity, both heterosexual and homosexual, or simple adultery.

There is no way of knowing if Cawthorn’s claims are valid or fictitious. I admit to taking great pleasure in such an extreme level of discord among the party of fascism and treasonous actions against our nation’s people.

Remember, politicians are no better or worse than you or I. They are elected public servants whose public lives are often quite different from their personal lives. They are gay and straight. Their personal relationships may be considered “normal,” or more “adventurous.” However, they are held to a higher standard. Their futures depend on winning elections.

Somehow, politicians have forgotten that they are no different than the janitor who works in a government building. They are paid by the American people to perform a service. Like all government employees, they must earn the respect of their employers, which in this case are the people of the United States of America.

For some reason, the men and women who live lives of luxury and privilege have forgotten these facts. They are not intended to rule over us. Their purpose is to work for the needs and wishes of the majority.

It is always a scandal to learn that a professional politician is a member of the LGBTQ community or that they have been involved in extramarital relations. These are not crimes; these are normal for the human condition. However, orgies or sex parties where underage men and women are available to satisfy the fantasies of sexual deviants are violations of state and federal laws.

Regardless of the outcome of this situation, it is highly unlikely that Cawthorn will be reelected in November. Overall, his party is outraged and has turned their backs on him, campaigning for his opponents. There is no question that politics is the ugliest of all jobs in the world. The idea of entering politics to serve your country has not existed for generations. It is all about the money. Welcome to America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

