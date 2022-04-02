President Biden Is Better for the Economy and Everything Else

Don't like to read?

When Trump was the illegitimate president, I cringed every time he bragged about the economy. “The truth lives here,” and anyone who understands how economies work was fully aware that the growing economy was the result of efforts during President Obama’s administration. His focus was never on the problems he faced on inauguration day, none of them were addressed and remained on the day he left office on Jan. 20, 2021.

However, it is true that Trump’s refusal to take timely action in the fight against COVID-19 resulted in enormous harm to the economy and large numbers of Americans faced unemployment. He and his administration never took aggressive action and left office without a plan to deliver the vaccine.

So, how is President Biden doing with one of the most important issues facing the working class?

The U.S. economy added 431,000 jobs in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the Jan. and Feb. jobs numbers were revised up by a combined 95,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.6%, labor force participation ticked up, and the employment-to-population ratio is nearly where it was in Mar. 2020.

History proves two things: Republicans are incapable of governing, and when Democrats are in power, the quality of life for the majority improves. This can be easily understood when we look at each Republican’s history prior to their wins in the Electoral College.

Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush were governors with no federal government experience. George H.W. Bush was very experienced but was not a great leader. Donald Trump was a failed businessman with low moral standards and absolutely no experience in government at any level.

Fact: the last four “Republican” presidents seriously damaged the nation’s economy: Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. All four practiced “trickle down economics,” and all four failed miserably. Literally, “the rich got richer, and the poor got poorer.” The national debt continued to grow under Reagan and Bush 41 until Democrat Bill Clinton balanced the budget between 1993 and 2001. It reached $1 trillion under Bush 43. His failed fiscal policy, lack of oversight on Wall Street, and placing the nation in two unwinnable wars nearly caused another depression.

President Biden’s fiscal policies are more successful than economists predicted. Our country is on a path to unprecedented growth in a president’s first term.

Another serious concern for middle-class Americans is student loan debt. A group of Democrats has been lobbying the President to act on this issue immediately. Polls show that doing so would aid Democrats in their campaign in the 2022 midterms.

Whatever it takes, it is a must that Democrats retain control of the House and Senate. Republicans have proven not only their incompetence but also their unwillingness to perform the jobs for which they were elected.

President Biden’s agenda is the people’s agenda. Without control of both houses of Congress, Republicans will block every effort from a real president, and his last two years will be as a “lame duck.”

Please vote on Nov. 8, 2022. The country needs you.

Op-ed by James Turnage

