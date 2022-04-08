Right-Wing Stupidity and Total Incompetence

Don't like to read?

First, some facts. Type 2 diabetes is frequently the result of excessive weight gain. However, genetics is also a component that can result in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Among those more likely to contract diabetes are: African Americans, Alaska Natives, American Indians, Asian Americans, Hispanics/Latinos, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

Second, If NATO did not exist, World War III would have begun decades ago and ended a couple of weeks later, along with most of the world’s population. A United NATO is the primary reason why Putin’s war in Ukraine has not escalated into a nuclear confrontation.

Okay, let’s take a look at how Republicans view a major health problem in America and the value of NATO.

I begin with a disgraced Representative from Florida’s first district, Matt Gaetz. He is often in the news, but never for a good reason. Under investigation for crimes involving underage sex trafficking, he is also one of his party’s biggest promoters of baseless conspiracy theories. Gaetz is opposed to capping the price of insulin.

About 30 million Americans suffer from diabetes, and 31 percent of these men, women, and children require insulin to control the disease. In 2012, the average cost of insulin per diabetes patient was $2,864 per year. By 2016, it had risen to $5,705. Today, one vial of insulin can cost $250, and some people need six vials per month. In 2019, the average income of a single American was $35,977 per year.

That means that more than 165 million Americans make less than that amount. Studies reveal that nearly half of all 330 million Americans are forced to survive in the low income and poverty levels of our economy. Many ethnicities mentioned earlier fall into the lower-income brackets of American workers. The high cost of life-saving insulin is crippling for many lower-income families.

However, Gaetz voted against an effort to place a ceiling on the cost of insulin. “He suggested that Type 2 diabetes, which is often linked to obesity, could be cured if only people would workout more and lose weight, at which point they wouldn’t need insulin anymore and the drug costs would fall without government intervention.” He is obviously unaware that we are a diverse nation, not a “fat” nation.

However, Gaetz voted for every tax cut for the wealthy and corporations who did not need help from our government but received it anyway.

The second part of this story will raise questions about right-wing politicians. Are they loyal to America or to Vladimir Putin?

The House took a vote expressing support for NATO. For every reason I can think of, the vote should have been unanimous.

425 Representatives voted. Votes in favor of registering support for NATO were Democrats, 219, Republicans 143. Voting against the measure were 63 men and women who wrongly call themselves Republicans. They are obviously members of the Russo-American Party.

I watched the changes in the two major political parties from the age of 10. Both Democrats and Republicans moved further to the right. Democrats forgot about the accomplishments of the majority of all Americans during FDR’s administration, while the GOP moved so far to the right it found itself unable to govern effectively. However, since 2017 there are only a handful of true Republicans remaining, the majority adopted the policies of the most recognizable fascist of all time, Adolf Hitler.

Their lies are never-ending, and millions of weak-minded men and women began to believe them. These same politicians are making efforts to hide history from our children, which was also a part of Hitler’s plan. By attacking our legitimate news agencies, these same people are willing to accept the lies and conspiracy theories manufactured by Fox News, Newsmax, and other fictitious “news” outlets.

The right-wing cannot be trusted. They have proven themselves incapable of governing our nation for more than 40 years.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Mother Jones: Rep. Matt Gaetz Votes Against Capping Insulin Prices, Says People Should Just Lose Weight; by Stephanie Mencimer

Daily Kos: 63 GOP congressional members vote AGAINST support for NATO

NIH: Symptoms & Causes of Diabetes

Featured and Top Image by Влада на Република Северна Македонија Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Agg Alez’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License