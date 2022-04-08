Shared Electric Scooters Will Be in Chicago in Spring

Don't like to read?

In Chicago, thousands of shared scooters will be arriving on the streets this coming spring.

Based on information from Thursday’s news release, the city has chosen the Spin, Superpedestrian, and Lime companies to pilot the shared electronic motorized transport vehicles There will be 3,000 released onto the streets in spring. In addition, Lyft will add another 1,000 Divvy scooters in the Downtown Chicago area.

The scooters from Spin, Lime, and Superpedestrian will be rolled out over the city. Fifty scooters, at minimum, will be sent to Equity Priority Areas. Many of those 50 will be on the West and South sides, according to the city. However, they will not be permitted on The 606, the Navy Pier, the Riverwalk, or the Lakefront Trail.

They have cable-locking technology and software designed to recognize if they are being ridden on sidewalks. If so, they will stop.

Divvy Scooters by Lyft

Lyft’s Divvy scooters will be the only ones operating in the central Downtown locations for now. Spin, Superpedestrian, and Lime’s motorized transport vehicles will be permitted Downtown in the middle of summer. The Divvy company will give incentives to users to park them at the proper stations.

These scooters can be parked at 230 locations in and around Downtown, according to the city. Since Lyft owns Divvy’s motorized transport vehicles, they will be part of the Divvy membership programs.

Spin, Superpedestrian, and Lime have their set own prices. However, they will be required to offer a low-income choice and accept payments in cash. They are also required to have other ways for people to pay that do not have smartphones.

Written by Marrissa Kay

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

