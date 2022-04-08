Sean Hannity, Matt Gaetz, and ‘Moscow’ Mitch McConnell: Try Placing Your Country First

Don't like to read?

What I dislike the most when writing about today’s Republicans in name only and their propaganda machine, Fox News, is reading moronic statements by men and women who choose to be ignorant. Informed Americans know the truth and shun these traitors to our nation’s future, but the number of men and women who are actually aware of what is happening in America is very small. This is the only reason Republicans win elections.

I begin this story by discussing a recent interview on Fox between Sean Penn and the man who kissed Trump’s humongous derriere more than anyone else for four long years, Sean Hannity.

Appearing on Hannity’s failed show Penn was calm and direct, appearing to have a similar effect on the Fox fake journalist.

Hannity began with a question. “I made the first phone call to you,” Hannity said. “Do you remember what you first said to me?”

Penn replied honestly. “I said ‘I don’t trust you,’” Penn responded. “But we have to get on with life… We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans.”

There was some give and take, and the result was an agreement to disagree.

As the interview ended, Hannity asked if Penn now trusted him. His response was clear and precise. “There is a lot of physical therapy after a big car incident You don’t get it done in a day,” Penn said.

I must interject the fact that I do not believe our nation would be as unified as the people of Ukraine, at least not in 2022.

Part two is about a Floridian who is a disgrace to humanity, Representative Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz remains under investigation for having sexual relations with a minor and possible sex trafficking. He is an extremist whose every minute as a member of the House has been spent spreading lies and conspiracy theories.

Allow me to preface the remainder of this story with a belief shared by millions of Americans. Our nation’s military budget is bloated and is designed to waste hundreds of billions of dollars each year. Gaetz agrees about government waste but in a very different and facetious way.

In a hearing with Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, Gaetz claimed that he is concerned that the $773 billion requested will be wasted on “woke initiatives.”

Once again, my turn because “the truth lives here.” Military watchdog groups estimate that the Pentagon wastes 50 cents of every dollar allotted annually. Possibly the most important fact is that our military has not won a war since 1945. This is why the $773 billion is ludicrous and a waste of money that could be used for the people of our country. Preparing for wars has become a huge waste of time and money.

Gaetz continued with the right-wing’s favorite talking point, an attack on Critical Race Theory. He added attacks on the Pentagon’s assessment that Russia would take control of Ukraine in 36 days and continued with a reference to the debacle in Afghanistan for 20 years.

I hate, and I mean hate to agree with anything Gaetz says, but I, too, want to know why our military deserves such an enormous budget.

Finally, I arrive at the man who is singularly responsible for our dysfunctional government and has become our nation’s second-biggest liar, Moscow Mitch McConnell.

As discussions continue about adding more justices to the Supreme Court, in an effort to balance a Supreme Court which has become extremely politicized, Moscow Mitch is accusing Democrats of attempting to “pack the Court.”

Must I point out the fact that it is Moscow Mitch, and he alone who has already packed the Court with three appointees during Trump’s four long years in office? Two were confirmed under an atmosphere of enormous controversy. One allowed Moscow Mitch to break his own rule to ensure Barrett’s confirmation before Trump lost the 2020 election. It has become common practice for Republicans to attack progressives for their own crimes and misdemeanors.

There was a time, just over 40 years ago, when I was pleased to consider offering my vote to Republicans. This is no longer a reality in the 21st century. Right-wing politicians continue to support special interests, ignore the needs of the majority, and in several cases serve the demands of Vladimir Putin. The Republican Party has become nothing more than a memory.

Op-ed by James Turnage

