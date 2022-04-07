Stupidity of Republican Voters On Display in Congress

Don't like to read?

The more I read, the more I believe that if I added the IQs of 10 Republican politicians together, the total would remain under 100. I have literally written thousands of articles since 2015 about multiple Republicans, from Donald Trump to Marjorie Taylor Greene, and remain shocked at the stupidity of their lies and baseless conspiracy theories. However, the longer I write, the more I understand that the objects of my sarcasm and the reasons for our government’s failure belong entirely to millions of ignorant voters who continue to give their precious votes to men and women who do not care about them.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” This quote has been attributed to many men, including Albert Einstein. However, there is no proof of its origin, so I will leave it “anonymous.”

The reason I placed it in this article is to accurately describe millions of men and women who continue to vote for men and women whose only qualification relies on the fact that they have an “R” next to their names on a ballot.

Of course, I would criticize any man or woman whose vote always goes to a man or woman who has a “D” next to his or her name as well. Voting for a party and not for the best candidate takes stupidity to its highest level. Only Independents vote intelligently.

“The truth lives here,” so let us look at the facts. The people of Colorado elected Lauren Boebert. The people of Arizona elected Paul Gosar. The people of Georgia elected Marjorie Taylor Greene. Kevin McCarthy continues to win reelection in California’s Orange County, as did Ted Cruz in Texas, Moscow Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, Jim Jordan in Ohio, and others, who are completely incompetent. The people of Florida elected Ron DeSantis as their governor. If I need to offer more proof, just look at the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who was impeached for cause, failed to save tens of thousands of lives by acting in a timely manner to fight the pandemic and destroyed the economy, receiving the votes of 74 million of the dumbest people on the planet. To thank them, he organized a failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021. He was impeached for a second time. Not one positive action can be attributed to his administration in four long years.

To those who vote for the worst of the worst, “you deserve what you get,” but stop taking the rest of us down with you. I am aware that the reason most of you vote for men and women who would destroy our nation is your belief in white supremacy. But learn the facts.

Diversity is the dominant reality in the 21st century. It is growing much faster than predicted by sociologists. Long before the end of this century, pure whites will be a very small minority, if there remain any at all. This is inevitable; it cannot be stopped. Most of you will not be here to see the change, and for the future of our nation, that is a very good thing.

In only 246 years, the United States has become a nation of diverse people and mixed races. Of equal importance, pure whites are having the smallest number of children, while minorities continue to have large families.

Change cannot be stopped, but racism and bigotry can.

Say “no” to fascism and vote in every election, beginning on November 8. Right-wing politicians must be removed from state and federal officials. They have become the enemy. Supporting an obese old man whose only goal is to be America’s first dictator, ruling over a fascist regime is unthinkable.

Op-ed by James Turnage

