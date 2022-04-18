RNC Afraid of Debates Involving Donald Trump or Other Right-Wing Candidate

Don't like to read?

The RNC is afraid of another debate involving Donald Trump or any other right-wing candidate.

The first widely televised and closely watched presidential debates were between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy in 1960. To this day, most politicos talk less about which candidate offered the most substantive responses and more about how they looked and moved in front of the television cameras. Kennedy wore stage makeup and appeared very comfortable in front of the television cameras, while Nixon appeared uneasy and beads of sweat accumulated on his forehead.

Presidential debates have become a staple for the voting public prior to most general elections. However, the Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from these debates. Their baseless claim was “bias by the non-profit group in favor of Democrats.” What a great laugh I had about this. Let’s look at the debates since 1960.

In 1964 Lyndon Johnson refused to participate in a debate.

In 1968, Democratic candidate, Hubert Humphrey, challenged Richard Nixon to a debate, but Nixon declined. Remembering the 1960 debates and continuing to feel pain from his injuries, I was not surprised. He refused once again in 1972.

In 1976, Gerald Ford was an instant underdog. His pardon of Richard Nixon was unpopular, and SNL made fun of his falls on the stairs of Air Force One with the help of Chevy Chase. Jimmy Carter may not have actually “won” the debate but won the election.

In 1980, a three-man debate was proposed between Incumbent Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Independent John Anderson. Although the debate continued, it was without Carter, who objected to the inclusion of Anderson. It was no contest, as the actor outshined his rival.

In 1984 the debate between Reagan and Walter Mondale lost most of its interest prior to the event. Both parties agreed to eliminate more than 100 panelists, including several journalists. The 1984 debate had the lowest ratings in modern times.

This brings me to more recent debates in the last nine elections and the real reason today’s fake Republicans are afraid to debate their Democratic rivals.

The 1988 debates were between George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis. The rules were changed, most importantly follow-up questions, and had very little substance. They consisted mostly of attacks on each other’s credibility. The RNC had constantly satirized Dukakis and offered baseless claims that he was weak on crime.

In 1992 the winner was undoubtedly Reform Candidate Ross Perot. His favorable percentage increased from seven percent to 19 percent. The big loser was George H.W. Bush who was heavily criticized for checking his watch multiple times during the event. Democrat Bill Clinton won the election.

The 1996 debates were “no contest.” Bill Clinton had greatly improved the economy left him by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Bob Dole attempted to attack Clinton’s foreign policy but failed. “The truth lives here,” and from my memory, I felt that Dole was simply outclassed by a far better public speaker.

As legitimate “debates,” the 2000 debates between Al Gore and George W. Bush were heavily compromised. The questions appeared sophomoric, and the differences between the candidates were unclear. Gore’s responses were more substantive, but his lengthy answers were found boring. Bush’s answers displayed a lack of knowledge about foreign affairs and the workings of the federal government in general. Gore won the popular vote, but the Electoral College was given to Bush by the Supreme Court.

The 2004 debates between Bush and John Kerry were more of a soap opera than a discovery event. The cameras focused on facial reactions to the candidate’s answers. Prior to the debates, Kerry received unwarranted personal attacks from splinter Republican groups. Kerry’s answers were clear and easy to understand, but a campaign focused on vicious personal attacks gave Bush a second term.

Barack Obama faced John McCain in 2008. These may have been the most civil debates in history. The two men answered questions honestly, displaying knowledge and an understanding of the position they were vying for. However, McCain’s running mate, Sarah Palin made a very sad appearance during the Vice-Presidential debate, and most will always believe that she lost the election for the Arizona Senator.

Throughout the 2012 debates, Mitt Romney was unable to overcome a secretly recorded tape at a Republican event which revealed his lack of respect for the average voter. This, combined with President Obama’s efforts to repair the disastrous economy left him by his predecessor, guaranteed Mr. Obama a second term.

Now, to the primary reason that Republicans fear honest debates.

The 2016 debates were not only a farce. They were an embarrassment to all who watched them. Displaying a complete lack of self-control, Donald Trump paced around the stage as Hillary Clinton offered her responses. Instead of giving direct answers, Trump continued his personal attacks against the most qualified candidate in history. Trump not only offered proof that he was the worst debater in history, but he was also the worst public speaker ever to stand in front of a television camera.

Not much changed in 2020. As an extremely qualified Joe Biden began to answer questions, Trump began talking over his answers, and the debates became a greater farce than in 2016. It was as if we were watching an argument between the greatest orator in history and a parrot.

Republicans know that Trump is a malignant narcissist and incapable of controlling himself. If he runs in 2024, he will only harm himself if he participates in even a single debate.

But it is not only Trump. The same would be true for Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, or Rick Scott. None of them is qualified to represent all 330 million Americans.

Op-ed by James Turnage

