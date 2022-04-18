Florida Please Secede From the Union [Video]

Don't like to read?

Florida, please secede from the union: you are not part of my America in the 21st century. Florida has the worst governor in American history who is personally responsible for thousands of deaths from COVID-19. I do not know if it is the air, the water, or inbreeding, but it is an irrefutable fact that Florida’s people are the craziest in the United States; just watch the late-night comedians.

Climate change is causing more severe hurricanes, and scientists believe that much of Miami and other cities along our eastern coast will soon be underwater. Because Florida’s government refuses to believe in science, no one in the “Sunshine State” accepts this as reality. They are fatally in denial.

Ron DeSantis is leading the fight to ignore history and hide past evils committed by our government over the last two and one-half centuries. It is he and his administration who live in “La La Land,” not the people of Los Angeles. DeSantis is attempting to hide the fact that slavery, racism, homophobia, sexism, and anti-Semitism were a major part of our nation’s dark past and continue to be serious problems today.

DeSantis and his cronies are banning books in libraries because they agree with his fantasy of life in America today.

It is time for the Florida Department of Education to approve new elementary school books for the coming year. A large percentage of the books submitted were rejected based on recent unconstitutional laws passed by DeSantis’ legislature.

The department states that 41% of the submitted textbooks included references to critical race theory, common core, and social-emotional learning. The state said grades K-5 had the most materials rejected.

Some of the books were instructional books focused on mathematics.

Let’s get to why my motto is “the truth lives here.” Right-wing politicians and their anti-American supporters are afraid that younger Americans will learn the truth about our nation’s dark past. They don’t want them to learn from our nation’s mistakes. They choose to ignore them. They prefer that the legacy of white Americans appear to be perfect and moral, which it never will be.

America has never been a great country, and the reasons are many. In 1619 the first slaves arrived on the shores of the new world. 12 of our nation’s presidents owned slaves, ending with Ulysses S. Grant in 1877. Racism is prevalent in 2020 as a growing white supremacist movement continues with the approval of our 45th, illegitimate president.

Our nation’s prejudices were not limited to Black men, women, and children. They extended to our nation’s indigenous people. Whites stole their land, raped their women, and praised their Christian God as they committed crimes against morality, calling the original Americans “heathens.”

People from Ireland, Italy, Asia, and multiple nations not from Western Europe experienced bigotry for decades.

By the middle of the 20th century, white “Christians” found new targets for their bigotry. Although Black Americans remained the most targeted, Hispanics, homosexuals, women who dared speak against their unequal treatment, Jews, and men and women who practiced any other religion than Christianity were attacked by white, fake Christian Americans who shared a belief in superiority.

DeSantis and his right-wing brothers are renewing the evils of the 1950s and ’60s. They reject and fear the reality that our nation is becoming more diverse every year. When their leader, Donald Trump, was defiling our White House, they became emboldened, and their attacks on the Constitutional rights of other than whites increased. Hatred expanded into every corner of our society and is demonstrated by the fact that there are more mass shootings than days on the calendar every year, most of which are committed by white, domestic terrorists.

So, I ask, who do you want to be? Would you prefer to be filled with anger, hatred, and an inclination for violence or be a citizen of the United States of America who believes in understanding and compassion? The strength of our nation is in its diversity, not our ignorant prejudices.

Op-ed by James Turnage

