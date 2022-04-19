Uber and Lyft Drop Mask Requirements

Don't like to read?

Rideshare providers, Uber and Lyft, have announced they have dropped mask mandates for all of their drivers and passengers. An update on the company’s website stated, “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber.”

The statement added, “However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”

Lyft shared a similar announcement on its website. They added, “We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don’t wish to take.”

The day before the Uber and Lyft announcement, a Florida court decided to drop the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Jan. 29, 2021 Order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs.

After the federal judge’s decision, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced they will no longer require the use of masks on public transportation. Airlines including Delta, Alaska, and United have also stated they will not require masks.

Uber’s announcement has been met with an array of different comments on social media. One person replied to @NBCNews’s Twitter post, “Shouldn’t it be, ‘…if uncomfortable, you can wear a mask..?” Another person stated they had not “worn a mask on an uber for months. No one ever said anything. Actually many drivers weren’t wearing it either. In NYC.”

Some people feel that Uber and Lyft’s decision is a good thing and “about time.” Others have stated they do not plan on using the ride-shares or if they do and the driver is not wearing a mask they have no plans on leaving a tip.

Uber lifts its mask requirement, telling customers "if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip." https://t.co/fX7MuuMA4n — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 19, 2022

It is safer to wear a mask while in confined areas or indoor settings, especially in communities where COVID-19 is still high, but ultimately when it comes to Uber, Lyft, or public transportation the decision is up to each individual.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NBC: Uber and Lyft drop mask requirements for drivers, passengers; by Sarah Alessandrini

CDC: Quarantine and Isolation

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Tati Tata’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License