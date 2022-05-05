North Druid Hills High School Due to Unsafe Situation

Don't like to read?

At 11:45 a.m. Emory University reported there was an active shooter on campus through a tweet that has been deleted. At 12:08 p.m. another tweet was sent from the university stating police were on the scene at North Druid Hills High School and there was no active shooter.

Moments before Emory sent the first tweet, a DeKalb County Schools spokesperson said the North Druid Hills High School was on lockdown due to an “unsafe situation.” The high school and the university are half a mile apart.

Emory University reported there was not an active shooter on campus, however, there was a concern about the possibility of an armed assailant. The university asked all students to “shelter in place.”

The lockdown was lifted at 12:40 p.m.

Police are currently on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. SKYFOX flew over the scene and it appeared police had a suspect on the ground in handcuffs.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Written by Jeanette Vietti

