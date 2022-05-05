Supreme Court Poises to Repeal Roe v Wade

Don't like to read?

What is Wrong with this Headline? “Supreme Court Poised to Overturn 1973 Ruling Abortion is Legal”

I begin with what I believe is an ongoing Constitutional violation more egregious than any other. The importance of the First Amendment is irrefutable. America’s Founding Fathers wrote the First Amendment guaranteeing our most important rights and its passage at the 1787 Constitutional Convention was nearly unanimous. One of its rights is the right to practice the religion of your choice or not at all. It specifically stipulates that no single religion will be declared our nation’s one true religion, nor have undue influence over our government.

In 1979 Jerry Falwell began what he called the “Moral Majority.” With the full support of Ronald Reagan in 1981, himself a Christian extremist, it morphed into what is now known as the “Christian Religious Right.” The CRR has become a lobby controlling the votes of many politicians, including one entire party in Washington: the once “Grand Old Party.”

There is another violation of the intentions of our founding fathers which is about to move our nation backward even further than it had become under Trump’s fascist administration.

The Supreme Court was supposed to be the only branch of our political system without allegiance to a political party. Today’s Court is far from their intent. They are controlled by today’s Republicans in name only, therefore responding to the Christian Religious Right’s demands. On Monday, Politico leaked information about the overturn of a decision made by the Court 49 years ago is about to destroy another important right of women in America.

Individual rights surpass the rights of the many when those rights have no lasting effect on others. Abortion is a personal choice, and the most difficult choice a woman will ever make. However, a biased Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade and push women’s rights to control their own physical and mental health backward into the dark ages of the 20th century. This will be one of the greatest travesties in our nation’s 246-year history. It will destroy the very core of human rights in America based on a religion whose beliefs are based on fantasy and fairytales. This will be one of the greatest violations of human rights in our nation’s history, affecting women of all races, colors, and creeds.

Across our nation, the protesting has begun, and I hope I am mistaken, but I fear it will become violent. This is an outrage and moves women’s rights back to the 19th century.

End the filibuster. Codify #RoeVWade with a national law protecting abortion rights. Expand the Supreme Court. Stop this horrifying injustice in its tracks.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 3, 2022

I contend that the United States is behind every other nation in the developed world in many areas, and all these situations involve personal and human rights. There is no excuse for every American not having the best and free healthcare available. It is a danger to national security that some of our greatest minds will be lost because they cannot afford to attend our colleges and universities. White supremacists/Neo-Nazis are now a force in one political party as racism becomes a bigger problem than it was 60 years ago. Most Americans are unaware that our country is the only country that refuses to guarantee paid vacations for all employees.

There are many more areas in which America lags behind the rest of the free world, and if the Supreme Court repeals Roe v Wade I have no doubt our nation’s ranking in “quality of life” will drop from an already unforgivable 14th to last place.

Op-ed by James Turnage

