A Large Storm Traveling Through the Atlantic

A large storm resides on the Atlantic Coast. It started on Tuesday going into Wednesday and continues to develop strong winds. The system brought tornados and flooding rains to the Atlantic and the Central Appalachians. The rain flooded the beach and ran into the street. There are massive winds traveling up to 37 mph. It seems the entire mid-Atlantic is being flooded by the weather system.

Accuweather believes the storm system will continue to spread down the southern Atlantic coast. The speed it is traveling through the Atlantic is causing tornados that are leading up to hurricanes. Surf temperatures are mainly in the 70s on the Southern Atlantic Coast. People should avoid the waters until the storm subsides.

The storm rains may be beneficial in some areas where there was dry land. People who live near the coastline should keep their eye on the forecast in case the storm develops into something more. The warmer weather is a prime factor in the development of tropical systems, fueling thunderstorms as they develop tropical characteristics, however, the probability of this storm growing into a subtropical system remains low.

Written by Niki Jones

Edited by Jeanette Vietti

Source:

YAHOO: still a chance the system parked off the coast could become named storm; by Jessica Storm

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Chris Chabot’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License