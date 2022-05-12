Republicans Are Attempting to Violate the First Amendment Rights of Real Americans Again

Don't like to read?

Republicans seem to have forgotten how to read again. They are attempting to violate the First Amendment rights of real Americans once again. Let me offer them a little education.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances

Sixty-six percent of all Americans believe that Roe v Wade should stand. It is no surprise that thousands of men and women across our nation would be angry and openly protest the justices who are planning to overturn the Court’s ruling 49 years ago.

Protests have begun, including in areas outside of the homes of the five justices who said they will vote to repeal legal protections for women who decide to terminate a pregnancy. Some GOP governors are petitioning the DOJ to halt the protests, which are clearly protected: “The right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The fake Republicans in Washington and governors of red states continue to ignore the needs and wishes of the majority. Our government is shattered and irreparable in its current condition.

This effort by today’s Republican Party in name only to remove another constitutionally protected right of women in America is unforgivable, and the number and size of protests will only grow if five justices succeed in their intention to subjugate the rights of our nation’s majority. I do not believe that five people should make decisions for millions of our country’s women. This is a display of fascism by the Supreme Court.

I admit that I am saddened. I believed that the Court was the only branch of our government not completely corrupted by politics and the effort on the right to remove our democracy and replace the rights of the majority with a permanent oligarchy protected by a fascist regime. This is an assault on all 331 million Americans. Sadly, all three branches have become tools of the super-rich. Only drastic changes in Washington can save our nation’s future.

America has never been a great country and never will be as long as racism, bigotry, and policies that ignore the needs and wishes of the people take precedence over the many.

Although politicians make policy, these anti-Americans would not be in a position to harm our nation’s future if ignorant voters had not put them in office. Moscow Mitch McConnell has been the driving force to “stack the Court” for the last 38 years. He finally succeeded in October of 2020 when he hurried the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett just days before the election, breaking a rule he created in 2016. The “old man of the senate” was re-elected for a seventh six-year term by Kentucky voters in 2020. Another traitor to the people, Ted Cruz, was reelected by Texans in 2018. Many others in both the House and Senate have proven that their loyalty is to fascist Donald Trump, not to the American people.

If voters are not informed and choose incompetent and uncaring men and women, the only possible result is a dysfunctional government that ignores the people and serves those who pay for their elections. I believe in the power of the people. If we become an informed nation and vote wisely, we can end the corruption and stop the failures created by the right-wing in Washington. We did it in 2020 and we can do it again.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

USA Today: Republicans hit Democrats over Roe protests at justices’ homes, calling them ‘mob rule’

Politico: GOP governors call on DOJ to ‘enforce the law’ as protesters gather outside justices’ homes

