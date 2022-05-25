Don't like to read?

The term being used is “inflation,” but that’s all bullcrap. Fact, the profits of large corporations surged during the pandemic. Fact, at the height of the pandemic, America created a new billionaire every 30 hours. The billionaires in the food industry experienced an increase in their profits of one-billion dollars every two days.

To show consumers their appreciation for loyalty and enormous profits, nearly every corporation raised prices after the coronavirus was in decline. The term is “price gouging.”

It is expected that nearly a million additional Americans will see their incomes drop below the poverty line by the end of 2022.

Retail stores are already beginning to experience a decline in their profits. This is another side effect of trickle-down economics: “as the rich get richer, the poor get poorer.”

America is now a plutocracy, the eventual result of unbridled capitalism. A capitalistic society cannot survive without healthy consumerism. This is what has begun, and both the profits of corporations and the Dow Industrials may see a huge crash by the end of the year.

The majority of incomes for the working class have not seen an increase, based on a rise in the cost of living, for more than 20 years, while corporate America reports income increases measured in the hundreds of percentiles.

Our government continues to protect the super-rich, ignoring the widening gap in income inequality. Big oil, which is raping everyone today, continues to receive tax breaks designed to increase production. America’s economy is destined for disaster. Continuing to accept our nation’s current plutocracy will result in economic devastation unless drastic changes happen immediately in Washington.

If you believe the lies from politicians who are bought and paid for by lobbies, you have been brainwashed. Forcing our wealthiest 10 percent to pay their fair share will not harm anyone in America. The truth is it will move our economy forward. History proves that raising the minimum wage grows the economy. After these basic changes, our government must gather the greatest economists in the free world and create a system of taxation that is uncomplicated and fair for everyone. What we have today is a complete failure, created by corrupt and greedy politicians. Although the number of pages in the U.S. Tax Code varies according to interpretation, all agree that it is a minimum of approximately 7,000 pages. Most of this involves deductions for the wealthy.

At one time or another, several alternatives have been proposed, including a flat tax and a national sales tax. Billionaires who employ lobbies to buy votes in Congress have opposed every option. They love their money, not their country.

The next time you go to the grocery store or pull up to a pump to fill up your vehicle, think about this article. Who is your enemy and who is your friend? The truth is, it’s simpler than you think. Corporations and the super-rich don’t care about you or your family. This is why they are willing to spend millions of dollars each year buying the votes of politicians. If you vote, you understand that this is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

AMERICANS FOR TAX FAIRNESS: Growth in Total Wealth of U.S. Billionaires During the Pandemic

Oxfam: Pandemic creates new billionaire every 30 hours — now a million people could fall into extreme poverty at same rate in 2022

Zippia: 33 MILLIONAIRE STATISTICS [2022]: 8.8% OF US ADULTS ARE MILLIONAIRES

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of TCtroi’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle