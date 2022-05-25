No, Kellyanne, You Are Not Getting Off That Easy

Don't like to read?

No comedy show spent more time satirizing Kellyanne Conway than Saturday Night Live. She became famous, but not in a positive way. From the first-day billionaire Robert Mercer moved Conway, Steve Bannon, and his money to Trump’s campaign in August of 2016, we knew that she was a “spin doctor,” a “paid liar.”

Her official title was “Campaign Manager,” when in reality she was a crisis manager. In the short time between August and November, Trump told hundreds of lies, revealed a level of racism not seen from a political candidate before, and attacked Hillary Clinton incessantly. It was Conway’s job to make Trump appear normal, and misdirect the conversation when she could not. It was obviously her job to train Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders when they were in the White House, but they were not nearly as “talented” as she.

Now that she’s out of a job, she decided to follow several other White House employees and write a book. She must need the money. She has written a memoir, and in interviews, she appears desperate to make herself credible.

“Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done. A job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed,” Kellyanne Conway writes in her memoir. “Here’s the Deal. Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won.”

What she’s attempting to say is that she would have told more convincing lies and given her fascist “friend” a better chance of winning. She is also in denial about the fact that more than 81 million people hated her “boss,” and voted against him, not necessarily for Biden.

One of Trump’s biggest detractors is Conway’s husband, George Conway. He once described the Trump presidency as “a shit show in a dumpster fire.” How they existed under the same roof, I cannot understand. In her fallacious memoir, she is taking revenge against her spouse.

“I had two men in my life. One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn’t George Conway. It was Donald Trump,” Kellyanne wrote.

Someone in that family had to tell the truth, and that was not Kellyanne Conway.

I wish her the same success as Donny Junior had with his book. If you don’t remember, most of the sales recorded from his failure were purchased by the Republican National Committee. Like Trump, she had to praise herself for things I doubt were true. We all saw pictures of her lounging on the couch in the Oval Office: we know how “hard” she worked.

“Night after night, I would come home from a busy day at work and be there for the kids: dinner, homework, projects. While I was minding dishes, dogs, laundry, managing adolescent dramas and traumas, George would be just steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss me,” she wrote, according to a copy of the book obtained by The Daily Beast. “On the television that day, he was Constitutional law expert George Conway.”

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that I don’t feel anything for her. She is another individual who does not love her country, she loves herself. She does not deserve to receive attention from the media, and definitely not from the American people.

Does anyone really want to pay money for a book written by a professional, paid liar?

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Politico: Kellyanne Conway: Yes. Trump lost

The Daily Beast: Kellyanne Conway Says She and Husband George Conway Never Had a ‘Deal’ and His Actions Were ‘Sinister’

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

