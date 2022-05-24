Apple Music Discount for Students Gets Expensive

Don't like to read?

Currently, Apple Music offers countries four different subscription plans for its users: individual, student, family, and Voice Plan. However, college students received an email warning of the reduced discount because Apple Music will increase its price for students.

A student in South Africa posted an email sent by Apple about the price increase.

Thank you for subscribing to ‌Apple Music‌. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription. Apple is raising the price of this subscription from USD 1.49 per month to USD 1.99 per month.

According to MacRumors, Apple silently increased the subscription plan. Still, it is not widespread and could impact students in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Kenya, Israel, and India. The subscription will renew automatically on 20 June unless you cancel.

These changes typically happen due to the US dollar exchange rate to their country’s currency. It does not seem like the same £1 price increase for Spotify individual plans for students in Europe.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether Apple has plans to increase Apple Music prices worldwide. But, with the company pushing for an Apple One subscription, it is not vigorously increasing costs, just monetary revision.

That said Apple Music for students used to cost $1.49 per month in South Africa, $1 in Brazil, and $4.99 per month for US students.

While the price increase is minimal, students wonder why Apple needs that extra money, but students will undoubtedly continue to save money if they take advantage of the offer.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

