I Have Witnessed Many Violations of the Constitution by Our Own Government and Condoned by the SCOTUS

Don't like to read?

I believe that the government of the United States of America violates the Constitution more frequently than any individual.

For me, it begins with the year I graduated high school. There were rumblings that the “skirmish” in South Vietnam was escalating. The very next year it became a major war. To this day no one has offered me and others my age who remained eligible for the draft a legitimate reason for waging a war halfway around the world. I continue to believe that every American who was drafted into that unwinnable war had their Constitutional rights violated. In total, 58,220 American soldiers have died in an illegal and immoral war.

An even greater violation of the Constitution was the invasion of Iraq. Our leaders knew that allegations about weapons of mass destruction were a massive lie. Another violation of the Constitutional rights of tens of thousands of young men and women.

An overreaction by a Republican-dominated government encouraged congress to pass “The Patriot Act” in October of 2001. Every aspect of this hastily passed law is a direct violation of the fourth amendment. It must be repealed, and our government must apologize for its serious and harmful mistake.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is a sensible organization designed to protect our borders and points of entry including our harbors and municipal airports. In 2003 our government created a second agency with fewer restraints. Called I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) it continues to violate human rights and constantly violates the core principles of America. I.C.E. continues to hunt illegal residents and deport them, regardless of how many years they have been in residence in America. They are specifically targeting Hispanic men, women, and children. They take pleasure in the separation of families.

In January of 2010, a right-wing biased Supreme Court upheld “citizens united.” It basically affirmed that corporations are people, and allowed the creation of dark money in our political campaigns. This violates the 14th amendment guaranteeing equal protection under the law.

If the current Court repeals the 49-year-old decision known as Roe v Wade, this may be the most egregious Constitutional violation of all. This would remove the rights of all women to take control of their own reproductive health, a basic human right.

“The truth lives here,” and I believe that by not placing every man and woman who participated in the January 6 failed coup, and those who planned and organized the insurrection, including Trump, Ted Cruz, and many others in prison, the entire Constitution has become meaningless. Each of these individuals is guilty of the highest crime against America, treason.

Let’s face the truth, either the Constitution means everything and applies to everyone, or it is not worth preserving. Government officials at all levels are not above the Law of the Land.

Our current government is like our military and law enforcement. They “take care of their own,” even if that involves lying to the American people and protecting their fellow members from prosecution for their criminal actions and destructive lies.

Remember this when you vote on November 8, 2022. This is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network: USA PATRIOT Act

Open Secrets: More money, less transparency: A decade under Citizens United

ICE: Keeping America Safe

Top and Featured Courtesy of Bradley Weber’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License