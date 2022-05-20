Don't like to read?

Evangelicals continue to support Trump, offering more reasons to doubt the validity of organized religion. “The truth lives here,” and some facts are undeniable. Nearly 75 million Americans reject organized religion. This number is up from 65 million prior to Trump’s illegitimate presidency. Over four years, Trump proved that he is the leader of white supremacy in America. He has been confirmed by dozens of women as a sexual predator.

His lies number in the tens of thousands. Trump’s goal is to replace democracy with a fascist, Godless regime. He is a homophobe, a xenophobe, an Islamophobe, and a misogynist. He continues to preach anger, hatred, and violence. Trump was impeached twice for violating the Constitution and attempted to overthrow our democratic election on January 6, 2021. And yet, evangelical leaders continue to support the worst man in the world and confirm his baseless claim about fraud in the 2020 election. There is something drastically wrong with this picture.

I am one of those 75 million Americans, and if I had not made that decision more than 60 years ago, I would definitely join this extremely large group today. Everyone has free thought and no one needs another man standing behind a pulpit to tell him how to live his life.

One of the most outrageous displays of egomania, and a need for justifying his illegitimate presidency happened on June 1, 2020. There were peaceful protests happening in Lafayette Park, just outside the White House. Apparently, Trump was livid because the protestors were focused on him and his anti-American policies. He gathered members of the military, an entourage that included members of his staff, family, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They left the White House, dispersing the men and women who were exercising their First Amendment Rights, shooting rubber bullets at American citizens, and exploding tear gas canisters, as they marched to St. John’s Episcopal Church where Trump held up a bible for the television cameras. The bible was a prop. The pastor of another Church, which Trump claims as his own, admitted that not once has the “liar-in-chief” ever crossed the threshold of the building. Evangelical leaders continue to support the devil’s disciple.

There is a mutual agreement between Trump and the Christian religion. It is simple. “You support me, and I’ll support you.” Trump nominated three Supreme Court Justices who were unqualified, with the exception of the singular fact that they supported the repeal of the 1973 Court’s decision called Roe v Wade. In just days, five Republican justices, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and the three appointed by Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, will vote to overturn the right of women to decide the future of their reproductive health.

What should upset every American, pro-choice or pro-life, is that this decision will include a direct violation of the first amendment. Although it is a Constitutional violation to allow a single religion to influence our laws and therefore a decision by the Court, these five enemies of America will violate the will of 66 percent of all Americans who believe that Roe v Wade should stand. That is 218,460,000 to five. It is not reasonable that the beliefs of five individuals can void the beliefs of the many.

Evangelical leaders are unanimous in their support to overturn this women’s right. If you support these religious extremists, knowing that they are hypocrites, you might consider reevaluating your beliefs. If not, continue your choice to accept ignorance as your basis for stupidity.

The way I see it, all religions were founded by men, not by a God. Their purpose is to control the minds of men and women who are incapable of making their own decisions about how to achieve a more spiritual life.

Do not assume that I believe those who truly believe in a single religion are fools. I admire anyone who is a true believer. This is their right. However, I condemn evangelical leaders and politicians who use religion as a tool to gain the support of American voters. I believe that hypocrisy is a mortal sin. If there are such realities as heaven and hell, all hypocrites will burn for eternity.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

