Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 70 Years on the Throne

Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to have a big concert involving the largest stars from around the world. This event will mark her 70th year as queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the event as well as the four-day celebratory weekend. They will be alongside the Duke of Sussex and other royal family members.

The performance will be on June 4. It is going to be called the “Platinum Party At The Palace.” The celebration will take place at Buckingham Palace located in London. The event will run for approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

BBC One will be live streaming the event as well.

Rob Stewart, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, and Hans Zimmer are just part of the large names that are going to be on the stage.

Elton John will be taking part as well. However, his portion will be pre-recorded because he is on tour in Europe at this time.

The Band Queen Performance

The band Queen members that are still active will be creating a team with Adam Lamber from American Idol to start the show. Diana Ross will be closing the show with some of her greatest tracks.

Brian May, a guitarist with Queen, has disclosed how much the performance means to him following the band’s famous performance on the Buckingham Palace roof in 2002 at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

He explained that 20 years after performing at the Jubilee that they are happy to receive an invite again.

He then stated that at the 2002 event there was a moment when he wondered where they could go after the performance. This was thought after performing “God Save The Queen.”

With her performance coming up to celebrate the long-lasting reign of the Queen, Ross mentioned her numerous conversations and performances with the Queen throughout her career.

She said that she has had the honor of meeting The Queen numerous times in her life. This included when she was with family.

She also explained that The Queen has and remains to be a big inspiration to numerous people around the globe. She also stated how ecstatic she was to get an invite to perform on a historic occasion.

The Queen’s Musical Guests

The performance will have three stages. Also, it will have projections in the third dimension covering the front of the palace.

The performance will see British musicians Elbow, Mimi Webb, Ella Eyre, Sigala, Mabel, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, George Ezra, Craig David, and Opera singer Andrea Bocelli. Nill Rodgers will also be performing at the event.

Guest appearances will also be featured that evening, such as Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Julie Andrews, and David Attenborough. A performance from The Royal Ballet is also on the roster for the special event.

Rob Stewart stated that he is ecstatic to have the ability to attend the royal for this special occasion.

The Queen’s passion for musicals will be celebrated at the event. Appearances from playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber are certain to make every possible effort for the event.

Cast members from “Six,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Lion King,” and “Hamilton” will also be taking the stage to perform.

