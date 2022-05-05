Grand Opening Friday May 13th of Sin City Seafood Kitchen & Lounge

Don't like to read?

Worldwide —- Yes! The wait is over….Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge is set to open its doors Friday, May 13thth 2022 by popular demand! Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge is more than a restaurant. To sum it up in two words it is what we like to call our secret sauce “Flavor + Vibe”. The opening has been highly anticipated and now the time has finally come for Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge to service locals, tourists, VIPs, and Celebrities. The restaurant is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas 353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 115 on the corner of 3rd and Bonneville minutes from the world-famous Freemont street. The concept of Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge is the first of its kind and we anticipate opening multiple locations in the near future. It is only fitting that our flagship location which is a fusion of culinary cuisine, culture, and entertainment originates in the most exciting city in the world! Book your reservation: go to www.sincityseafood.net.

Flavor —- The Sin City Seafood menu says it all. Our team of Chefs developed succulent dishes that will have you coming back time and time again. It’s a good old fashion fish fry! Perfectly seasoned seafood that will satisfy seafood lovers from all over the globe. Shrimp, Lobster, Fried Oysters, Chicken and Waffles, Specialty Cocktails, Bottle Service, and more. Our food and beverages have a creative innovative flare and amazing presentation that will surely receive plenty of smiles.

Vibe —– Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world without a doubt, but there is a niche that Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge will be servicing. There is a vibe-driven trend in some restaurants in major cities like New York, LA, Atlanta, Miami, Detroit, and Houston that give guests a mixer supper club entertainment experience. Guests will enjoy great food, an upscale atmosphere, and world-class entertainment in an intimate environment. This combination of Flavor + Vibe is what Vegas has been waiting for and now it has arrived at Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge.

Entertainment —- The Entertainment Director for Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge is THE WORLD FAMOUS DLYFE

DLyfe is one of the music industry’s premier DJs. His parties for A-LIST celebrities such as Ashanti, Mike Epps, George Clinton, and Floyd Mayweather are legendary. DLyfe has performed on the world tours of Jay Z, Notorious B.I.G., P Diddy, Mariah Carey, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, and many more. Dlyfe and the 3 Amigos are the concept creators that developed a 7/365 unique atmosphere that only can be experienced at Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge. Guests will love great food and complimentary world-class entertainment. Theme nights include Afro-Beats + Caribbean, Comedy, Spoken Word, R & B, live bands, gospel brunch, and more. Entertainment every day of the week 7/365. True Legacy Vodka and Bluestone Manor Bourbon are two of our event sponsors. If interested in becoming a sponsor, send an email attention Cathy Cash at cathy@sincityseafood.net. Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge is available for private, corporate, and celebrity events. Inquire at www.sincityseafood.net (click venue link.)

Opening Weekend —- Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge Grand Opening is happening Friday, May 13th on one of the best weekends of the year. Two of the biggest star-studded events are happening in Las Vegas simultaneously. The hottest artist in the world will be performing live on stage at the Lovers & Friends festival and P Diddy will be hosting the prestigious Billboard Awards. The town will be overflowing with celebrities. Our team of promoters, affiliates, and VIP hosts have extended celebrity invites to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Vegas will be extra lit and Sin City Seafood Kitchen + Lounge will provide a magical and magnetic atmosphere to compliment the weekend activities. It will be an EXTRAVAGANZA! Space is limited for opening weekend. Reservation info www.sincityseafood.net.

Mission-—Sin City Seafood Kitchen +Lounge mission is to deliver exceptional service to our guests with amazing cuisine in a grown and sexy entertainment-driven atmosphere. Flavor + Vibe = 7/365

Reservation inquiries www.sincityseafood.net

Media & Publicity contact Cathy Cash at 347-723-3883

BLACK OWN AND OPERATED

Featured Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Sin City Seafood – Used With Permission