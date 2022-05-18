Don't like to read?

Liz Cheney speaks truth to power by standing up for America and against members of her own party.

Donald Trump’s illegitimate presidency created great confusion and a mixture of emotions for those of us who write for independent publications and blogs. These facts continue. Men and women on the right side of the aisle who many once believed cherished their principles, morals, and their dignity, abandoned all self-respect and surrendered themselves to Donald John Trump and his plan to replace democracy with a fascist state.

Other surprises came in the form of those like Cheney. Her father, the former vice-president serving under George W. Bush, was a party first and the Constitution second type of man. However, Wyoming Representative Cheney is standing up for America, and denouncing House Republicans for their beliefs in white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-Semitic beliefs.

This was a recent tweet from Cheney:

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.

She is referring to House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, House Whip, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, a leader of the “Freedom Caucus,” and others.

The following are statements made after the fatal attack in Buffalo, New York:

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the attack a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime.” The alleged shooter, an 18-year-old white man, drove from “hours away” in tactical gear and opened fire in a store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

President Biden on Sunday called on Americans to “address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America” in the aftermath of the shooting.

Here’s some humor this columnist found in this sad and despicable story.

Two members of the House who recently made appearances at a Neo-Nazi rally in Orlando, while the annual right-wing grouch fest, known as CPCAC, was being held across town, are angry, one might say livid. Everyone knows their names and what they support: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar. They’re learning a fact of life and the truth hurts.

“The truth lives here,” and this columnist can say Republicans deny that they are the party of racism and bigotry, these are the dominant beliefs of the once Grand Old Party. There is no resemblance between these pretenders and the “Party of Lincoln.”

This columnist cannot claim that he agrees with Cheney on many issues, but he admires her for placing her country ahead of her party. Political parties themselves present an obstacle to good government. She is obviously aware that the party she devoted her life to no longer exists. These “Republicans” are posers. They have an agenda that is in direct opposition to the needs and wishes of 331 million Americans.

It requires great courage to do the right thing, and it is clear that very little courage exists on the right side of the aisle. When Trump was illegitimately elected in 2016, the Republican Party imploded. They stopped pretending and revealed themselves as incompetent and uncaring. Only a handful of actual Republicans remain. They have been shunned by Trump’s Gestapo because they believe in America.

Liz Cheney is attempting to save what little is left of her party. As an Independent, I find it sad and very upsetting. I admit that I have voted for more Democrats than Republicans since I was able to vote in 1967 because I am a progressive. However, there were times when I believed the ideas of some Republicans were needed at that particular time in history. However, since 2000 I have not been able to find a single Republican at the federal level worthy of my precious vote.

Please vote in every election, and vote wisely. Vote for yourself and those you love, not for a party or any man or woman who is opposed to everything important in your life.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

New York Post: Liz Cheney rips House GOP leaders, claims they ‘enabled’ white supremacists

Axios: Liz Cheney: House GOP enabled “white nationalism, white supremacy and anti-semitism”

Top and Featured Courtey of Carol VanHook’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Tyler Schiele, State Public Affairs Office Courtesy of Wyoming National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License