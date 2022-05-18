Petition to Cancel Marcos Jr. Certification of Candidacy Reaches the Supreme Court

Don't like to read?

Civic leaders requested the Supreme Court to prevent Congress and the Senate from canvassing the votes for presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Sunday, May 8, 2022, was the last day that Comelec could release the motion for reconsideration reviewed by ad-interim Comelec Chairman Saidamin Pangarungan. He said the poll body could not promulgate the resolution during weekends and holidays.

The Comelec’s inability to empty its desk of anti-Marcos cases before the elections denotes that the poll body under Pangarungan’s leadership failed to deliver its promise to expedite the resolution of the disqualification saga before the end of April or before the May 9 election.

It also meant that the losing party could only appeal to the Supreme Court after the election was over. Therefore, if Marcos Jr. wins the presidency and the SC disqualifies him when he assumes office, the vice president will succeed him, according to the Comelec and existing jurisprudence.

Most of the petitions focused their opinions on Marcos Jr.’s 1990 tax conviction after failing to file his income tax return during his term as Ilocos Norte’s vice-governor in the 1980s. Since the Comelec junked the petition, petitioners headed to the Supreme Court as the final legal option to cancel Marcos Jr.’s Candidacy.

Theodore Te headed to the Supreme Court to submit his petition to void the certificate of Candidacy filed by Marcos Jr. and issue a temporary restraining order to urge Congress to stop canvassing the votes and declare him on May 23.

The petitioners also conveyed to SC the Marcoses’ family estate tax liability, estimated to reach P203 billion, including interests and surcharges. They noted that the Marcos heirs did not pay the tax due, and their election campaign team evaded the media question about the issue.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Inquirer: Petition to disqualify Bongbong Marcos as president reaches SC; Tetch Torres-Tupas

PhilStar: Finally at SC: Petitioners brings fight vs Marcos’ candidacy to highest court; by Kristine Joy Patag

CNN: Appeal to cancel candidacy of presumptive president Marcos reaches Supreme Court

Featured and Top Image by Patrickroque1 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of eric apolonio’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License