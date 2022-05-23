Measles Exposure Warning in Loudon County North Virginia

Don't like to read?

The Virginia Department of Health issued a potential measles exposure warning after an unvaccinated child from North Virginia contracted the illness during an international trip.

Dr. David’s Loudoun County Health Department director confirmed Tuesday’s child’s case.

Unvaccinated individuals may be at risk of getting measles from exposure to infected individuals. Anyone who has been exposed at the Fairfax or Loudon County location should call their local health officials.

Goodfriend assured the people who were not in these locations that the possible outbreak would not impact them.

Measles is a highly contagious illness and can be spread through sneezing, coughing, and other contacts with droplets from an infected person’s mouth, throat, or nose. Symptoms usually appear in two stages. The first stage begins with red eyes, a runny nose, a cough, and a fever of 101 degrees. Then there is a facial rash that spreads all over the body.

Unvaccinated people can easily catch the virus by standing in a hallway in the doctor’s office with an infected individual.

Anyone showing symptoms must stay away from others and call their physician before going to an emergency room or doctor’s office.

According to Goodfriend, measles cases in the D.C. region are rare because of their high vaccination rates, or people likely had the infection when they were kids.

But measles is still around in other parts of the world, and only traveling to these places can get people this illness as they start traveling again.

Vaccinated people need not take any action as the risk is low. If they have received one jab of the vaccine, they should contact a health provider for another dose.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

WTOP News: Public warned about potential measles exposure in Northern Virginia; by Jack Pointer

Fox5 DC: Potential measles exposure warnings for locations in Loudoun County, Fairfax County

US News: Virginia Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposures

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Valerie Everett’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

inset Image Courtesy of EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License