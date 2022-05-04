Severe COVID Can Cause 20 Years of Aging in the Brain

Don't like to read?

It is well known that COVID can cause fatigue and brain fog to linger. However, a recent rigorous study finds the impact is far worse, according to Science Alert. The study compared 46 severe COVID patients with 460 matched controls. The results were astounding.

The study discovered that severe COVID can cause mental aging of 20 years. The study was conducted six months after the illness had subsided. It is the equivalent of losing 10 IQ points. The mental impact is like that of early signs of dementia.

Diminished cognitive ability is normal in a variety of brain disorders including standard aging and dementia. Patterns that were seen in the “cognitive ‘fingerprint’ of COVID-19” were different from the others. This information is from the senior study author neuroscientist David Menon from the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

Patient Cognitron Testing

The study was conducted to learn the long-term impact COVID has on cognitive changes after a severe bout of the infection. This will help doctors and scientists discover how to mitigate these issues. It was discovered that months later people who had severe COVID are still struggling with cognition. The testing tool being used is called Cognitron. The test is looking at memory, reasoning, attention, anxiety, PTSD, and depression in patients.

It must be noted that scientists did not test these patients before they had a severe bout of COVID, therefore, they do not have anything to compare the results to cognitively. Instead, the study compared the previously infected to a matched control group of 460 people. The test results were mapped to discover how far off the patients were from where they should be cognitively at their age and demographic.

Based on 66,008 members of the general public, those who suffered from severe COVID responded slower and less accurately. One of the tests involved finding similarities between words. This test showed the most impact. Patients struggled to find the right words and reported that their brains felt like they were working in “slow motion.”

Study Notes and Results

The paper written about the study notes that fatigue and mental health are “prominent chronic consequences” of the illness. This is likely to be separate from the cognitive effects. The study reports this is good news as there are some signs of slow recovery. The researchers followed up with patients 10 months later. These results are not significant, however, they do offer hope to people who have had a severe bout of COVID. The hard truth is that some of these patients may not fully recover, according to the study.

The study does not address the cause of the cognitive decline. It only tested those who had severe COVID and were hospitalized, other studies on minor bouts of the illness indicate a similar decline in cognitive behavior.

Patients with severe COVID experience a change in brain chemistry. The brain does not absorb glucose as well in the frontoparietal network, therefore, patients struggle with attention, working memory, and problem-solving. It is directly impacted by the virus.

Research indicates that COVID is not the only culprit of this condition. There are other factors involved, such as reduced blood supply to the brain, microscopic brain bleeds, and blood clots in the vessels. Evidence is growing that shows the possibility that immune and inflammatory response has a significant influence on brain function.

