A Biased and Unqualified Supreme Court Is Rewriting the Constitution

The 1st, 4th, 6th, and 14th, are the amendments already violated by the most biased, and politically motivated Supreme Court in America’s history. These six extremists are rewriting the Constitution of the United States to please the Christian Religious Right and the billionaires who own them.

To date, they have eliminated a woman’s right to make decisions about her own reproductive system. They have twice violated the rules separating church and state, These five men and one woman have removed all protection and expectation of privacy, and a right to a “speedy and fair trial” has been struck down. And equal protection under the law no longer exists. What will these criminals do next?

Here’s how the Daily Kos described how this Court is undermining the Constitution in favor of fascism.

In a matter of days, the court shielded police officers from being sued for Miranda violations; further broadened its already expansive interpretation of gun rights; narrowed the separation of church and state when it comes to religious education; and overturned Roe v Wade, eliminating the right to abortion and eroding the underlying rights to privacy and control over one’s own body upon which Roe had been built.

I think it may be necessary to add additional safety precautions to protect the Constitution. If these six traitors to America get their hands on the original, they will put it in a shredder immediately.

Today those six justices just gave a big middle finger to the environment. The EPA was created by Republican President Richard Nixon in 1970. Designed to save our planet, the Trump administration and now the most political Supreme Court in history are attempting to destroy its power to save the Earth for posterity.

With another 6-3 vote, Republicans sided with a West Virginia coal company restricting the EPA from fining companies that pollute our air and water. It’s a good thing for me that I live out west. I am having trouble controlling that little violent man inside of me.

I loved my country deeply for all of my life, until now. If a nuclear bomb was dropped on Capitol Hill today, it would be a good thing. The government of the United States of America is totally screwed.

Six traitors to their country and their reason for existing are destroying our nation while cutting up the Constitution piece by piece. For this, we have Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell to thank. They stacked the Court with extremists who hate their country and will destroy every advancement made by their predecessors over the last 60+ years. Six biased and bigoted people are destroying the lives of 331 million bit by bit.

This is one of those times I am very happy to be an old man. I will not live to see the worst which is yet to come. With lifetime appointments, these six failures will achieve their own ambitions and destroy the country I once loved in just a few years.

The names Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, will be listed alongside those of Trump, McConnell, Cruz, and other members of the American Fascist Party in our history books. They will forever be known as the liars and losers who intentionally destroyed the United States of America.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Daily Kos: Supreme Court makes it clear they don’t care about our planet with West Virginia v. EPA decision

Daily Kos: SCOTUS is Dismantling The Federal Government, it is also denigrating its own Raison d’ê

