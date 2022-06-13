Amber Heard Claims Social Media Influence Is Unfair

Don't like to read?

During an interview with Savannah Gurthie, Amber Heard said she does not blame the jury, but the way she was portrayed on social media was unfair. How is it unfair that social media shared information that was given in court as well as information Heard posted herself on other platforms?

During the trial, video and audio evidence along with pictures of both Johnny Depp and Heard were shown. In one of the videos, Heard said, “Tell the world, tell them, Johnny Depp — I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you.”

Depp did just that. He told the world and he was believed and sided with. The jury unanimously voted in favor of Depp. Heard put herself in the hot seat and lied. She was caught in numerous lies during the trial. For example, the make-up palette. Heard claimed that she carried a specific make-up palette around to cover marks from Depp. However, the company of the palette stated that the specific piece of make-up was not out in the world at the time Heard claimed to have been using it.

Heard Avoided Questions During Testimony

During Heard’s testimony, she often avoided answering questions. The judge had to redirect her on some occasions. Depp’s lawyers also had to remind her to simply answer the question.

The jury’s job is to only base their decision on the evidence and testimonies given in court. They are instructed by the judge not to read anything or listen to anything about the case outside of the courtroom. That goes for jury members in any case, not just this one. So the question is, how did social media have any influence on this case? It does not make sense.

In the interview, Heard also mentioned the fame and acting abilities of her ex-husband. However, the jury is also not allowed to be biased. So Depp’s fame and ability to act have nothing to do with the decisions they made. Meaning, that is irrelevant to the case. It was not thought of during deliberations as it would have immediately been thrown out if it was mentioned.

Social Media Has Opinions Too

Heard simply did not like the fact that she was being bashed by people on social media for her poor choices. It was shown in court that Heard was abusive to Depp. Of course, his fans are not going to be happy about that. So imagine thinking about a character someone enjoys being physically abused and then hearing Heard in a video clip saying what she said. Would anyone be okay with that? Probably not.

The actress said that social media had a role in this case, which is not true. It is yet another lie from Heard. Social media only had outraged fans as well as things that were shown and said in the courtroom. The social media posts that were made did not influence the jury, the evidence shown in court did.

Saying that she lied in court is true and it was proven in court. No one can disagree there unless it’s her. She had a lot to disagree with in court, as everyone saw.

One question that has been on many people’s minds, and maybe even Depp’s, is what’s a mega pint?

