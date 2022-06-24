American Women Will Suffer Thanks to the Supreme Court

Don't like to read?

The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade. This takes away women’s right to choose. It also has an impact on the safety of women.

There is a trigger ban in 13 states. This will cause the effects of Roe v Wade to take place in 30 days. Also, a majority of the states that are banning abortion are making exceptions for those women who could die from the pregnancy. However, they will not be making an exception for those women who were raped or have an incest pregnancy.

This is very wrong. Women should always have the right to choose what they want to do with their bodies. No one, not even the government should have the right to take that away. Also, what happened to a free country? Or is that only for the men in this country and not women too?

Women Might Have No Access to Plan B and Birth Control

Some states are saying that as soon as the egg is fertilized, human life has been made. This is before a woman is aware of the pregnancy. This could even be at the time of intercourse. In Louisiana, with this perspective, Plan B and emergency contraceptives will become illegal as they consider abortion murder from the time of fertilization.

Some are even arguing that birth control does not always stop an egg from fertilizing but it stops the egg from attaching to the woman’s uterine wall after fertilization. This would make birth control illegal in states such as Louisiana and other states with the same perspective. If access to these contraceptives becomes illegal women will stand no chance. Also, they will no longer be just women, they will be baby-making machines. Yes, women are meant to have children, but that is not their only purpose.

What is wrong with this country? Is the government really this desperate to bring more children into the world? There are already children eating tide pods, drinking bleach, and snorting condoms. What’s next if those people have children?

Children Will Flood the Foster System

Some people should not have children as is. They are not suited to take care of children. There are going to be more children in the foster system than there are now. Can the system really handle that? More parents are going to need government assistance to help support all the children that are going to be born due to no access to birth control or abortions. Can the government handle that? Also, this country is already in debt. Now, what are they going to do?

There is nothing that can be done some say? Not the case. They can fix this problem by realizing this is not the answer. Furthermore, overturning Roe v Wade is not going to help the abortions end it’s going to cause women to do it unsafely or travel to other places to get it done. Then women will be imprisoned because the choice was taken from them. More control from the government is only going to make this country worse. Well done America, the country is doomed for even bigger failure now than before.

Written by Marrissa Kay

