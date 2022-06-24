The SCOTUS Just Placed Women in the Position of Third Class Citizens

Don't like to read?

The Supreme Court of the United States is permanently broken and is of no use. On Friday, June 24, 2022, a day which will forever be remembered as the day women became third-class citizens in America, the Court overturned a decision made by justices in 1973. Men are once again in control of women’s reproductive rights, which include both the status of her physical and mental health. Roe v Wade no longer exists.

It was no surprise that all six Republicans voted to repeal the law protecting a woman’s right to legal abortion, and the three women who are concerned with women’s rights voted to save the lives of many American women. One entire party has become the party of racism, bigotry, and sexism.

Remember these names, they are the enemies of every woman in America today and for decades to come: John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

I promise “the truth lives here,” and I admit I am very angry, not an emotion I enjoy. The right-wing in our nation’s politics declared a war on women in 1981 after Ronald Reagan became our 40th president, and this has since escalated. Hopefully, women and the men who love them will make this day the beginning of the end for those who call themselves Republicans. This action is in support of the Christian Religious Right, and an obvious attack on more than one-half of all Americans.

What does all of this mean to America’s women, most importantly those who want a legal and safe abortion?

21 states are poised to pass laws banning all abortions, even in the case of rape and incest. Even more upsetting is they will pass laws allowing them to prosecute physicians who perform abortions and the women who have them. To put it in an honest and realistic situation, women are now third-class citizens. The new order of our nation’s hierarchy is men, undeveloped fetuses, white women, and finally black women. This is another move toward establishing a fascist state, the complete control of the lives of our people.

The more I write, the more livid I become. I am disheartened for every woman in America. Most will never need to make the decision to have or not have an abortion, but the possibility is always there and if she does, her Constitutional rights will be violated. I am worried about our country. Since 1981 the right-wing has intentionally moved our nation backward into the dark days of the mid-twentieth century, while the rest of developed nations are moving forward.

I have thought about this a great deal, taking into consideration my own beliefs, how to look at the situation intelligently, the rights of women, and what I would do if I were a woman and wanted to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. I would never have sex with any man who could not offer irrefutable proof that he had received a vasectomy. Currently, men have no responsibility for the issue, and yet they are given the right to make decisions for women. Something is seriously wrong with our country and the entire political party which calls itself “Republicans.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

