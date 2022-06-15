Antione Brewer Is Saved by the Ball

Don't like to read?

North Lawndale is home to a vast number of residents that have been around for generations. Resident Antione Brewer started a program within the community that gave generations of youth something to inspire them. Brewer grew up in the community having basketball dreams of going to the NBA. He developed faith and a love for learning by being part of a local program during his childhood called the Young Men’s Educational Network (YMEN). Basketball and his faith within the church began to guide him through his childhood and are still in his adult life today. He graduated from Trinity Christian College in 2017. The idea of becoming an urban missionary weighed heavily on his mind but he didn’t know how to do it. He founded Saved By The Ball shortly after graduation.

Saved By The Ball (SBB) is a faith-based basketball program that incorporates faith through teaching the fundamentals of basketball. The name stems from the love of a childhood show “Saved by the Bell.” The purpose is to instill hope and create a better character for the youth in the community. Providing them with a safe space to navigate emotions through the game of basketball. Over 60 students have been part of SBB, since being created in the summer of 2017.

Currently, there are 10 students in the program. Brewer stated, “For the summer, as of now that is our max capacity for students. We want nothing but the best for our youth and I tend to bring the best out of them. We downsized the numbers for the program this year so we can create a bigger impact with the students.” High school students, ages 14 to 15 years old, are the qualifications to participate in the program.

YMEN Connections and SBB Alumni

Brewer touched on being a YMEN alumni and how many students have been in both programs. “Majority of them played basketball inside of YMEN [boys and girls] have been apart of SBB. The development of character corresponds with both programs. I simply help them reach their full potential not just as athletes but as the generation of tomorrow. Some of them have went to college; we still communicate with them to this day. Not all of them continued their basketball dreams but they have developed a deeper love for their community and how their character has matured since their younger days.”

YMEN has been in the community of North Lawndale for over 20 years. Some of the staff at YMEN today are alumni of the organization such as Brewer, Tommy Patrick, and Willie Chatman. Basketball players and their love for the game have been shown within the program.

“As a person it made me appreciate my teammates more. When I first joined I was an arrogant type of player and blamed my team when things didn’t go as planned. Coach T (Brewer) instilled patience in me. He found ways to break down the principles that were easy to catch on to. Coach focused on us and made sure he understood each of us together as a team and as an individual. Coming to SBB allowed me to actually take on the point guard role, not just on the court but also in life,” said Elijah Washington an alum of both organizations.

Summer Updates

Brewer is now the executive director of the organization. He still is active in the role of head coach. He tends to help the students to develop a better sense of morals such as integrity, accountability, resilience, and discipline. The students have even expressed how their character development has improved and how the program helped changed the way they see their lives.

This summer the SBB team will be participating in this year’s West Haven Basketball League at Crane High School. The league begins on June 20 and some of those players will also be in a tournament in Kewanee. This year Brewer’s approach to the organization has been different from previous years. The team this summer consists of Chatman, Patrick, and Kevin Crockwell accompanying Brewer as assistant coaches. Contact Antione Brewer for ways to join the team of Saved By The Ball for future summers. Remember there is still work to be done both in life and on the court.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Interview: Antione Brewer; June 8, 2022

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Antione Brewer – Used With Permission

Inset Image Courtesy of Antione Brewer – Used With Permission