Climate Change: Facts, the Forecast, and the Choice to Be Ignorant

As predicted by 95 percent of the world’s climatologists, the ice cap is melting. Hurricanes and tornadoes are more severe. Droughts are threatening our food supply. Water is being rationed across the west. Winter storms are more severe. And flooding is commonplace in states which are unprepared for record rainfall. Only an idiot would ignore climate change and its many dangers to our planet’s future.

Those who deny scientific fact choose ignorance. It requires only average intelligence to understand what is happening around the world, and how climate change is affecting the lives of everyone on the planet.

I am disappointed by the lack of intelligence displayed by millions of Americans. I can only assume that it will require great disasters across our nation to force our country’s people to accept facts. When Miami’s luxury hotels located on Florida’s southern beaches experience sea water in their lobbies, will climate deniers finally accept the truth?

When tornadoes in the Midwest resulting in thousands, not hundreds of deaths, will the deniers admit that the facts are undeniable?

Hurricanes of historical ferocity will make parts of the gulf coast unlivable. Will this convince unbelievers that science and fact are forever united?

Within a few years, extreme heat in the summer and freezing conditions in the winter will result in economic disaster, millions of deaths, and changes in our everyday lives will result in despair and hopelessness. Eventually, the surface of planet earth will be uninhabitable. If you think these estimations of the world’s future are an exaggeration, learn how to read and turn off the boob tube.

I demand that our politicians cease their protection of big oil. There is a plethora of irrefutable evidence that our use of fossil fuels is the reason for climate change. But there is some hope.

If you haven’t noticed, the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is enormous. Every vehicle manufacturer is producing more green cars, trucks, and SUVs than gas guzzlers. Problems of the past are disappearing rapidly, such as power, battery life, and range. At least two of the companies which produce our vehicles have promised to become 100 percent electric within a decade.

The petroleum industry had power over us for far too long. Today they have raised prices at the pump to such an unnecessary and destructive level they could bring down a president, although he has absolutely nothing to do with the situation. It’s called price gouging.

I live in Northern Nevada. For the first time in history, February was a totally dry month. Not a single snowflake was seen in our city. This is climate change. The jet stream, and therefore storm patterns have been altered.

The temperature of our oceans is rising, not only on the surface but hundreds of feet below.

Our time to act is now. Call, write, e-mail, or text your elected officials and demand they do something. They are paid to serve the people of this country and tell them to stop spending all their time working for reelection and perform the jobs for which they were elected. This is our country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

My nine novels are available on Amazon's Kindle

