Trump Lacks Basic Common Sense, Self-Respect, and an Iota of Class

If you watched the failed coup on January 6, or the current hearings by the select committee, you cannot deny one fact: everyone in Trump’s shrinking circle of supporters is convinced that his claims of fraud were baseless. It was he who attempted to overthrow our most important democratic process: the certification of the will of the people. We, the people, are the United States of America. We know that he lost the 2020 election by more than eight million votes.

It is no surprise that the malignant narcissist was incapable of ignoring the truth exposed by the hearings. He had to create more lies and attempt to misdirect the facts.

I always promise that “the truth lives here,” and I would love to list all 22 of Trump’s lies and ludicrous defense for his treasonous actions before and during the January 6 insurrection. There is no longer any doubt that he planned, organized, and executed a failed takeover of our nation’s government and sought the creation of a fascist state. I will give you a few samples of his ramblings. You can read them all in the attached article.

His first lie is obvious. “If they had any real evidence, they’d hold real hearings with equal representation.” I heard and watched you and your Neo-Nazi supporters on the darkest day in American history. I witnessed the evidence as it happened.

Many Republicans were asked to take part in the committee’s hearings, but only two said “yes.” So, Trump told another lie. “They use the illegally-constituted committee to put on a smoke and mirrors show for the American people, in a last-ditch effort to deceive the American public … again.”

One more, because it sums up Trump’s excuse for not running in 2024, and, by the way, this one is mostly true. “This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the Presidency.”

First, there are no official polls. Trump nor any other fake Republican has officially announced his or her candidacy. Just another lie. However, section three of the 14th amendment does prevent Trump from ever running for office again. This is true, and the right thing to do.

It will be hard to run from prison, if Attorney General, Merrick Garland, does the right thing and charges Trump with treason.

Trump is focusing attention on the hearings with baseless conspiracy theories. This is the exact opposite of the Republican Party’s plan to lessen their importance. Their idea was to focus on inflation and distract the people’s interest in the preponderance of the evidence being offered by the committee.

It is still difficult for me to watch films about the insurrection. Not once in my 75 years did I think that I would see American citizens attempt to overthrow our government. It will remain in my mind, and in the history books as the darkest day in American history.

I will never forget that day, nor will I forget the fake Republicans who attempted to misdirect the truth by lying for him.

