Don't like to read?

On July 15, the Women’s Board of Lincoln Park Zoo invites revelers to don their finest and soar to Zoo Ball, the zoo’s largest annual fundraiser. Themed “Birds of Paradise,” this year’s event is a return to form, as the black-tie event will once again take place under a big tent set in the middle of the zoo’s stunning grounds.

Birds of Paradise Is an Appropriate Theme for the Event

Lincoln Park Zoo is the only place outside of Puerto Rico that’s home to the Puerto Rican parrot, an endangered bird brought back from the brink of extinction thanks to zoo scientists and partners. This incredibly unique bird and its rainforest habitat serve as inspiration for the event which will feature lush, tropical décor along with unique cocktails and creative cuisine. Lively music from Gentleman of Leisure provides the soundtrack as attendees enjoy a three-course meal courtesy of Blue Plate Catering, drink, and dance in support of this historic institution and renowned conservation organization. As education is a core tenant of the zoo experience, guests will also enjoy opportunities to learn more about the Puerto Rican parrot through engaging educational materials positioned throughout the event.

This annual black-tie event is one of the most anticipated on the social calendar, and regularly attracts more than 800 business, civic, and community leaders and zoo supporters, who come out to help the Women’s Board uphold their core mission: to provide a zoo experience that’s free and accessible to everyone.

Co-chaired by Brigid Najarian and Amy Olshansky, this year’s event will raise funds to help Lincoln Park Zoo support animal care, the community, and conservation initiatives. A Chicago institution since 1868, the zoo is a destination for locals and visitors alike, connecting families with nature and wildlife within the city. Additionally, the zoo provides scientific-based animal care for the nearly 200 species in its care, while also contributing to conservation initiatives across the globe.

“Since its inception in 1976, the Women’s Board has been a leading fundraising force, contributing more than $30 million to a wide range of capital projects and habitats,” said Christine Tierney, president of the Women’s Board of Lincoln Park Zoo. “We are thrilled to be back in-person this summer and look forward to celebrating Chicago’s most treasured wildlife experience.”

Last year’s Zoo Ball helped fund the Pepper Family Wildlife Center, a newly renovated home for big cats that allows visitors to observe the residents — African lions, red pandas, Canadian lynx, and snow leopards — as they engage in natural behaviors and species-specific activities.

Other past initiatives include the Searle Visitor Center, Hurvis Family Learning Center, Robert and Mayari Pritzker Penguin Cove, Regenstein Macaque Forest and Nature Boardwalk.

Birds of Paradise takes place on Friday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park Zoo. To purchase tickets, visit lpzooball.org.

About the Women’s Board of Lincoln Park Zoo

The Women’s Board of Lincoln Park Zoo actively raises funds to keep the zoo free and support its capital, conservation, and education efforts. Formally established in 1976, the Women’s Board is comprised of about 80 active members from Chicago and surrounding suburbs and has contributed more than $30 million to support Lincoln Park Zoo on a multitude of key capital projects.

About Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo inspires communities to create environments where wildlife will thrive in our urbanizing world. The zoo is a leader in local and global conservation, animal care and welfare, learning, and science. A historic Chicago landmark founded in 1868, the not-for-profit Lincoln Park Zoo, is a privately-managed, member-supported organization and is free and open 365 days a year. Visit us at lpzoo.org

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Ray Muzyka’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Michael Lehet’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License