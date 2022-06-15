Dr Anthony Fauci Test Positive for COVID-19

Don't like to read?

Dr. Anthony Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement made by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). He is President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor and the head of the Institue.

The 81-year-old doctor has been boosted twice for the virus and is currently suffering from mild symptoms. He is being treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

Fauci was scheduled to speak at the hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the current status of the federal response to the coronavirus and plans to manage the pandemic on Thursday. NIAID has stated he will attend by videoconference.

Biden and other senior officials have not been in close contact with Dr. Fauci recently, stated the institute.

Fauci has been a strong advocate for Americans to use caution throughout the pandemic, something he has demonstrated himself with social distancing and wearing facial covers, on top of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and its boosters.

In April, he chose not to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after he weighed his own personal risk. “Each of us, in our own personal way, has to make an assessment of what risk you’re willing to accept about getting infected,” stated Fauci. He continued on by saying the event held a low risk of contracting the virus. However, he is 81 years old and holds a higher risk of getting ill.

Fauci has worked nonstop throughout the pandemic. He stated that he hadn’t had a day off since COVID-19 hit the United States back in May.

He became the director of NIAID in 1984. Biden is the seventh president Fauci has advised.

The list of Biden’s administration leaders who have contracted the virus is seeming growing as Fauci’s name is added. A few others are Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice.

