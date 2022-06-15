Don't like to read?

Congress is concerned about nine people, but 331 million don’t deserve protection against domestic terrorists. The government of the United States is not concerned about the growth of domestic terrorism. Mass shootings have become a part of normal life for the American people. Wherever we go, to church, a mall, school, or anywhere which is considered part of our everyday existence, we must accept the possibility that that day could be our last day alive. It is no longer safe to leave our homes.

However, they are concerned about the nine men and women who compose the Supreme Court of the United States and took immediate action to add federal protection for each of them, and their families. After a leak about an upcoming decision to repeal Roe v Wade, the five justices who indicated that they will vote in favor of striking down the 1973 decision by a previous Court, received death threats and protests were held outside their homes.

Why are the lives of the nine individuals more important than mine? They have no greater importance to their families or our country than my next-door neighbor.

“The truth lives here,” and I must admit that I have no respect and no concern for what happens to four of the men and one woman on today’s Court. They are politically motivated when making their decisions, and the woman is a Christian fanatic who places an extremist group of Catholics ahead of our nation’s people. None of the five are fit to sit on the highest court in the land. And, they are appointed for life. This is a serious mistake, and there is no way to rectify the situation.

I do believe that those we elect must have a feeling of security. However, and I’m going to be crude here, when they piss off the great majority of the people, they must realize that they are going to be heavily criticized, and the emotions of those they ignored and possibly harmed are going to run high. They must accept the repercussions of their own actions. If they can’t accept this fact, they should never have taken the job, knowing they would take actions that would be very unpopular, affecting the lives of others.

Ignoring the needs and wishes of the majority is unforgivable, regardless of which branch of our government you serve. Our founding fathers believed that this nation belongs to the people, and they must be served. Over the last 40-plus years, we have become less important than corporations and the super-rich. Politicians, including those on the Supreme Court, take care of their own.

This story is about just such a situation. Nine men and women are of greater value than 331 million. This is a travesty. Congress needs to get off its old, white, fat butt and do the right thing. We pay their salaries and we elect them. They owe us.

Using the second amendment to hide the fact that right-wing politicians and the NRA gun lobby are only interested in the profits benefitting gun manufacturers and gun sellers is unthinkable.

The term, my friends is, “corruption in government.” Ours is the most corrupt in the free world.

