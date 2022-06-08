Authorities Detain Man en Route to Kill Brett Kavanaugh

Don't like to read?

Authorities have detained a man who claimed he was suicidal and on his way to kill Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. Around 1:05 a.m. Nicholas John Roske, a California resident, exited out of a taxi cab outside of Kavanaugh’s Maryland home. Two United States Deputy Marshals spotted him as he stepped out of the vehicle. Roske looked at the two marshals before walking down the street.

A little while later, Montgomery County 911 dispatch received a phone call from Roske claiming he was suicidal and there to murder the federal judge. Officers were dispatched to the man’s location where they located him still on the phone with dispatch.

Investigators discovered a Glock 17 with two magazines and ammunition, a tactical knife, a hammer, a screwdriver, a crowbar, pepper spray, duct tape, zip ties, and other gear inside Roske’s suitcase.

Officers arrested him around 1:50 a.m. and transported Roske to a local police station, stated Shiera Goff, a spokeswoman for the department.

He told officers he felt Kavanaugh would support looser gun-related laws. Roske also stated he was upset over the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade in addition to the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, according to the affidavit.

Thinking it would give his life meaning, Roske decided to kill Kavanaugh and then himself.

An FBI spokeswoman said the office was “aware” of the situation and was “working with [its} law enforcement partners.”

Tensions over the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade have been amplified all across the United States. Justices have been circulating opinions and dissents. A final decision on the abortion law is expected later this month or in early July.

There are signs of authorities enhancing security around justices. Currently, there is a tall fence around the Supreme Court house. Security details have been enhanced for justices who have traveled since the opinion draft leak.

Roske has been charged with attempting to kill a U.S. judge. Kavanaugh has not been injured.

Written by Sheena Robertson

