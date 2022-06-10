Disney Fires Peter Rice

Don't like to read?

Peter Rice joined Disney after they acquired 21st Century in 2019. He formerly served as chairman of general entertainment content and was fired according to CNBC on Thursday. Rice’s replacement will be Dana Walden. This push helps solidify Walden’s prominence in the industry of content as an executive leader. Her associations range from ABC News, ABC Entertainment, Disney Television Studios, Hulu Originals, and many more.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Disney Bob Chapek expressed enthusiasm towards the change stating, “Her well-earned reputation for championing creative talent and developing programming that truly captures the cultural zeitgeist has resulted in hit after hit.” He further went on to highlight her reputation on shows like ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” “Summer of Soul,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dopesick,” “The Dropout” and even shows like Kardashians. Adding that Walden and Rice have collaborated together for many years to come up with some of the finest programs known in its industry. “I can think of no one better than Dana to lead Disney General Entertainment to even greater heights.”

Rice’s removal comes around a time of rumors surrounding drama concerning Chapnek, after bad public relations (PR) for the company’s lack of a stance on the anti-LGBT (“Don’t Say Gay”) bill.

Statements released by the company angered the workforce of Disney and fans called for the firing of the CEO.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the CEO found Rice as someone who wasn’t culturally fit for the company. Feedback given by employees of Disney came from observations on Rice’s behavior of his inability to work in a collaborative effort with others in the company. He was invested in his own interests and Walden far exceeded her capabilities to work collaboratively.

Co-workers noted that Rice would keep information for himself a practice that perhaps was acceptable at Fox, but was not appropriate for Disney. Additionally, he had issues with the company’s former head of Streaming, Kevin Mayer, on the ability to choose from Disney+ greenlit content.

The firing of Rice appears during a period when Disney is developing its streaming services further to reach a larger scope of audience. “The strength of the Walt Disney Company’s businesses coming out of the pandemic is a testament to Bob’s leadership and vision for the company’s future,” chairman Susan Arnold announced in a statement. “In this important time of business growth and transformation, we are committed to keeping Disney on the successful path it is on today, and Bob and his leadership team have the support and confidence of the board.”

