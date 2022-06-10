Fascist Republican Politician, Supreme Court Justices Support Agenda Most Americans Oppose

Don't like to read?

Carl Paladino is running for a seat in the House in New York State. Recent comments confirm not only the fact that he is a devout supporter of Trump, but he also convinced me and others that he is a fascist and has no interest in serving the people of New York, his only goal is to destroy our nation as it exists today.

According to the report, Paladino appeared last year on a weekly Buffalo radio show, called “The r-house Radio Show,” hosted by real estate executive Peter Hunt. Hunt was asking Paladino about how conservatives could get “roused” up in a state that votes predominantly blue. “How do you get people thinking about the possibility of change here in New York state and what that might mean … for everyone here?”

Paladino begins by telling Hunt he was just thinking about this very topic “the other day.” Well, not exactly. See, according to Paladino, he was hanging out with some other good friends, and “somebody had mentioned on the radio Adolf Hitler, and how he aroused the crowds.”

Paladino sort of laughs with this worn-out white supremacist trope of a talking point. “And he would get up there screaming these epithets and these people were just, they were hypnotized by him. That’s, I guess, I guess that’s the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational.”

Did Paladino just admit that Trump’s ultimate ambition is to destroy democracy and establish a fascist regime? He already subscribes to Hitler’s belief that “if a lie is told often enough, people will begin to accept it as fact.” He also learned that Hitler was correct when he destroyed the free press, and all information came from his fascist government. Trump and Fox News colluded from day one, in June of 2015, to discredit all legitimate news services with lies and conspiracy theories.

Three of the least qualified Supreme Court Justices in history, appointed by Trump, and confirmed by Moscow Mitch McConnell, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, joined with two older justices who ignored the will of the people and the intent of the Constitution for years, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito. They are party first and f**k the American people and the Law of the Land.

Their position on Roe v Wade, stating that they would overturn a nearly 50-year-old decision by the Court in 1973, is not only opposed to the rights of women to control their own reproductive health, but it is also opposed to the support from the American people about the previous Court’s decision. 54 percent of Americans believe that Roe v Wade should be upheld, even though some are personally opposed to most abortions. Women’s rights have become a major issue in America and will remain so forever.

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that these two stories are typical of the direction the once Grand Old Party has taken today. There is no resemblance to the Party of Lincoln. Their position on every issue is so far to the right, they are always wrong for the majority of the American people.

I truly don’t understand anyone who continues to support Trump and his lackeys. He was impeached twice for a cause. Trump is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths from COVID-19 because he refused to take any action until late March of 2020. He organized, planned, and executed a failed coup on January 6, 2021. He is the worst man in American history. The facts are undeniable, and choosing ignorance is not an option.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

