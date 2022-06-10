I Wish I Had President Biden’s Optimism: Instead, I Have Lost All Hope

Don't like to read?

President Biden appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday evening. I was generally impressed. He was direct, honest, and refused to evade direct questions, unlike his predecessor. The one difference I found between the President and myself was his optimism. He continues to believe that some Republicans will do the right thing eventually. I don’t think so, but I wish I could share his hope for America.

“The truth lives here,” and President Biden is not only facing the “party of no,” he has other enemies including the greed of corporate America and the mainstream media.

The President took office offering an agenda to repair the damage caused by Bush 43 and Trump. Moscow Mitch McConnell organized resistance with the intent of giving Republican politicians a greater chance of winning the midterm elections. If Mr. Biden succeeds, Democrats would continue to control the House and Senate.

The truth is that President Biden has succeeded regardless of the efforts by right-wing politicians to defeat his policies. He has accomplished more in about a year-and-a-half than Bush or Trump did in 12 years.

Corporate America is price-gouging the American people and attempting to blame the President for their greed and efforts to aid the fascists on the right side of the aisle. Big oil is not drilling which would increase the supply and lower prices. Instead, they nearly doubled the prices of gasoline from two years ago. They profit, while the majority suffer.

During the pandemic, corporate profits rose by as much as 30 percent. That wasn’t enough for them. Now everything you purchase at the grocery store is more expensive or they have reduced the quantity of packaged products without a reduction in price.

The mainstream media refuses to praise Mr. Biden for his efforts and his successes. They are members of the millionaires club and therefore the plutocracy. Republicans are their friends.

Please, do not deny the truth. America is currently engaged in a second Civil War. It is between the working class and Republicans, the wealthy, and the media.

I believe it’s time for a national strike. I mean every worker in America should stay home for three days. Shutting down the Airports, the railways, no trucks on the roads, retail stores empty, hospitals without nurses, orderlies, or maintenance personnel, government buildings without support staff, and every business in America. The stock market would crash, only affecting the wealthy.

The bottom line is our government, the wealthy, and the media would get the message. This is our country, and we need to win this war. The only way to defeat great wealth is to help the rich lose their bloated profits.

The other way is to vote.

I am opposed to political parties, and encourage everyone to be Independent, voting for the best candidates, not for an “R” or a “D” next to their name. However, for a single election, I am suggesting that no one vote for a single candidate who has an “R” next to their name. They do not serve the majority, they are the party of special interests, and if they lost every election, they would be forced to vote for the needs and wishes of the working class in the future, knowing that they could face the same situation again.

We, the people, are only powerful when we unite. Just once, taking control of the country would change everything.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

AP News: Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

USA Today: Biden’s Summit of the Americas gets off to rocky start with Mexico’s boycott. What to expect.

Images Courtesy Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License