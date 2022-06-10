Corporate America Creating Inflation to Help Republicans Win Elections

Don't like to read?

Republicans and their propaganda machine, Fox News, are constantly creating baseless conspiracy theories, protecting the plutocracy. I believe it’s time I offered one of my own, based on facts.

“The truth lives here,” and I am telling you that everything which happens in America is focused on profit. Money is America’s only true god. Money should be on the money, not pictures of dead presidents. Laws are not passed in Washington for the welfare of the American people, they are passed or fail based on the demands of our country’s richest people and largest corporations.

Let’s look at an issue that could easily become a non-issue if corporate America was not involved.

Everyone is saddened after the murders of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month, with the exception of the NRA. Another lone gunman, in legal possession of a military assault rifle he had recently purchased without any restrictions, walked into the school and began shooting. He continued his killing spree for nearly 90 minutes while cowardly members of law enforcement remained outside.

After Uvalde, just 17 days ago, there have been a dozen additional mass shootings. Nearly every American wants our government to take action and make America safe again. However, at least one-half of the 545 men and women on the Hill are owned by the NRA gun lobby, which serves gun manufacturers and gun sellers. Campaign contributions are more important than public safety. The second amendment must be repealed once and for all. Our nation has experienced 254 mass shootings in 2022 after only 161 days. This pace will set a new all-time record.

There is no doubt that right-wing politicians are the party of special interests. Democrats are the party of the people. Our government is owned and operated by our largest and most profitable corporations and their owners. Over the last 41 years our nation is no longer controlled by capitalism, it is now an oligarchy. An oligarchy cannot last for long in a democracy. The super-rich supports the end of democracy and replaces it with a fascist regime. Therefore, President Biden is not only facing an extremist and hate-filled “Republican Party,” which has become the party of obstruction, but he is also facing the men and women who literally own America. Owning America means they own the media and every source of information in our country.

President Biden has accomplished more than any other president in the 21st century. President Obama was forced to place most of his efforts on reconstruction after George W. Bush’s fiscal policy nearly caused a second depression.

However, you never hear about Mr. Biden’s accomplishments, and his agenda, which would help all Americans. Television “news” supports Republicans and Trump’s American Fascist Party.

Inflation does not exist in the United States. It is a fact that American businesses are price gouging the average citizen. This is an effort to reduce President Biden’s favorability rating and help “Republicans” win elections.

Don’t believe me? Look at the facts.

The petroleum industry has about 9,000 drilling sites. There has been no new activity since “inflation” began. More drilling would reduce prices. By the way, big oil continues to receive tax breaks while gouging consumers.

Recent data and surveys of corporations indicate that profit-taking has escalated far beyond the rate of inflation. Companies that are justifying price hikes based on workers’ demands for higher pay or shortages of raw materials aren’t bothering to let consumers know that those companies are tacking on a hefty — and unjustified — extra charge to boost their profit margins.

During the height of the pandemic, dozens of corporations received a huge increase in their profits. Without shortages in any commodity, what is their reason for raising prices?

Costco actually benefitted from the effects of COVID-19. I buy certain items regularly. Muffins were $7.99, and are now $8.99. Toilet paper was $16.99 and is now $18.99. Ground turkey was $19.99, now it’s $24.99. Why?

The question becomes, do you support the super-rich, or your family and friends? Voting for Republicans is a vote against those you love.

