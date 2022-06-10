Justin Bieber Has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Don't like to read?

Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to tell his fans why he has had to cancel upcoming concerts. The singer was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. It occurs when a shingles (the same virus that causes chickenpox) outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causes painful shingles rash with the possibility of facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

Fans could see half his face remain unphased by movements his other side was doing as Bieber spoke. He explained how he couldn’t smile, blink or move his nostril on the right side of his face.

After a person catches chickenpox, the virus stays within their nerves. Years later there is a chance the virus could flare up once again causing shingles and possibly Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Prompt treatment of Ramsay Hunt syndrome can reduce a person’s risk of complications, including deafness and permanent facial muscle weakness.

Earlier in the week, Bieber postponed two concert dates in Toronto, Canada. The singer announced he would be unable to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday via Instagram. Bieber stated in his post that he could not believe he had to tell his fans this: “I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.” He added that his heart was breaking and that he was following his physician’s orders.

In his Friday post, the 28-year-old stated, “So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, this is my body telling me to slow down.”

Bieber stated that he hoped his fans would “understand.” The singer plans on resting and relaxing in hopes of getting “back to 100 percent.” Bieber wants nothing more than to “do what [he] was born to do.”

Those who hold tickets for a postponed concert should hold onto them, according to a statement from Scotiabank Arena operator Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday, they “will be honored when the rescheduled dates are announced shortly.”

This is the third time Bieber has had to delay his concerts. The first two times it was due to COVID-19.

Many of his fans took to social media to send him prayers and wish him well.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Budiey’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Lou Stejskal’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License