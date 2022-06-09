Don't like to read?

The Legislative and Judicial branches of our government are broken, and this situation could exist forever. Both branches refuse to act in concert with the will of the majority. In other words, they refuse to “do the right thing.” They have their own agenda, and that agenda is not concerned with the Constitution or serving the American people. Often, it’s what they don’t do that results in anger, hatred, and violence.

Today, June 8, 2022, there was a very real threat to the life of Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh. An armed man was arrested outside of Kavanaugh’s residence and later admitted that he planned to kill him.

Let’s go back to 2018 when the confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh became a charade. Evidence proves that Kavanaugh was a sexual predator and unqualified to receive a lifetime appointment. The hearings were a sham and all too similar to the farce in 1991 when Clarence Thomas experienced hearings before the United States Senate.

The similarities were not limited to qualifications. Both men were accused of sexual abuse and faced their accusers during the hearings. In both situations, the women were put on trial, and the two men were confirmed. These were two of the most sexist acts by our government in history. America has never been a great country.

A poll confirmed that most Americans rejected Kavanaugh’s appointment. It is no secret that the primary purpose for his nomination was his position on Roe v Wade unless you believe the lies from the mainstream media. All three of Trump’s nominees shared this commonality: Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. They joined Thomas and Samuel Alito who have long sought the repeal of a woman’s right to decide the fate of her own reproductive system. A sexist and racist government is opposed to the idea of making a county the greatest in the world.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a leak from the Court revealed that these five unqualified justices planned to vote in favor of repealing the decision of the Court in 1973, nearly 50 years ago.

Personally, I find it a crime against humanity that five individuals can decide the physical and mental health of more than 167.5 million females in the United States. They are protected by the First and Fourth Amendments, but four men and one female, religious extremist would remove their personal and individual rights.

I am a pacifist and abhor violence. However, I understand that emotions are running high in America. I also know that this has been the goal of right-wing politicians since 2017. Dividing our nation has been priority number one since Trump’s illegitimate inauguration. Trump, his administration, his party, Fox News, Newsmax, and others created lies and conspiracy theories with a single intention: the creation of a second Civil War with the use of anger and hatred, and the intention of inciting violence and reestablishing white supremacy in America.

Doing nothing is more dangerous and more telling than doing the wrong thing. It signifies indifference, and that’s what is happening on the right side of the aisle today. They do not care about the future of our country’s 331 million people.

It is no surprise that Trump and his party are blaming liberals/progressives for what appears to be an attempted threat to Kavanaugh’s life. However, the facts prove the opposite. They are the villains here. Their lies and wars on the working class, women, the LGBTQ+ community, and Muslims are responsible for the dark atmosphere in America today. They are attempting to take away our individual rights and rewrite the Constitution into a version of “Mein Kampf.” It is the right-wing which has aligned themselves with violent, Neo-Nazi groups in America. It is the right-wing which supports Trump’s constant calls for anger, hatred, and violence.

Let history decide. Which party is responsible for our engagement in more unwinnable wars which cost thousands of lives and trillions of dollars? Which party believes and has believed for decades that violence is the solution to the conflict? Which party believes that violence against women is acceptable? Which party accepts the murder of abortion doctors and nurses, giving greater importance to an unformed fetus? Which party, under the leadership of Donald Trump, has aligned itself with murderous dictators including Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman? Which party believes that all Black men and women should be hung from trees for all to see? Which party supports fascism and the end of democracy?

