Don't like to read?

Netflix is currently in the middle of its Geeked Week. New releases of upcoming shows, movies, and games will be teased every day this week.

Geeked Week has a theme for each day. There are days dedicated to different kinds of content Netflix offers including gaming, animation, and film. The first day focused on new TV shows while the second introduced the company’s film lineup. Netflix plans to host live streams each day where viewers can watch interviews with people involved with each new project. This is a recap of day one. We will follow up with recaps of the following days.

Day 1: Series Day

This past Monday was Series Day, a day dedicated to showing first looks at new shows. New seasons of renewed shows like “Shadow and Bone” and “The Umbrella Academy” are confirmed to be in the works. Upcoming projects like “The Sandman” and Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” were also teased.

One Piece Live-Action Adaption

✔️ The Going Merry

✔️ Miss Love Duck

✔️ Baratie Take a tour inside the massive sets of ONE PIECE, now in production #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/104rCQmXsj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

On-set photos and casting news were released for the new “One Piece” show in the works. The show is based on a popular Japanese anime and manga of the same name. Fans can see a time-lapse of the crew putting together set pieces for the show in the video put out by Netflix on Twitter. So far, the cast includes Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, and Craig Fairbras among others. An official trailer and release date have yet to be announced.

Resident Evil Series

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Netflix has another “Resident Evil” project in the works. It will include some monsters from the franchise’s first game and will take place on two timelines. The show premiers on July 14.

The Sandman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This adaption of “The Sandman” comic book is set to release on August 5. Netflix released a new trailer showing the main character breaking free from captivity and the aftermath. The known cast includes Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, and Boyd Holbrook.

Wednesday (The Addams Family)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Addams Family” will also be getting a spinoff named after one of the main family members, Wednesday. Scream actress Jenna Ortega can be seen in her first look as the character in the teaser released Monday. Wednesday was joined by Thing, who appeared by climbing onto her back. The plot will follow a murder mystery for the main character to unravel. The 8-episode series is expected to premiere later this year.

The Umbrella Academy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Umbrella Academy” will return for a third season releasing on June 22. Netflix dropped a trailer focusing on The Hotel Obsidian, one of the new settings for the show.

A Whole Lot More to Enjoy

“1899:: This mystery-horror series created by the makers of “Dark” is seemingly set on a ship based on the first clip.

:Barbarians:: Netflix released a short teaser for season 2, promising more fighting and bloodshed after the last season’s huge battle.

“Cabinet of Curiosities:” Netflix is producing two projects by Filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro. Along with a grim Pinocchio adaption, the streaming giant is making a horror anthology starring actors Rupert Grint, Eric Andre, and others.

“Fate: The Winx Saga: “A clip for season 2 introduces a new character to the series coming in the latter half of the year.

“Locke and Key:” Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for season 3 and announced its premiere date for August 10.

“Manifest:” This show follows a plane crew and passengers discovering they had been away for 5 years on their flight. Netflix plans to release season 4 in two parts totaling 10 episodes.

“Shadow And Bone:: Netflix gave an update on this renewed series, announcing new characters added to the cast. The company has wrapped up production and fans can be relieved that this popular fantasy adaption will be available in the near future.

“Sweet Tooth:” The show is based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book which follows a boy who is as much deer as he is human. Season 2 of this show has completed production and some behind-the-scenes footage was released.

“The Imperfects:” Netflix dropped a teaser for this sci-fi drama on scientists turning teens into monsters.

“The Midnight Club:” The producers of “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” are returning with another horror series. This show will include some teens in a house that is “shape-shifting.”

“Vikings: Valhalla:” The show is a follow-up series to the hit History Channel show “Vikings.” After its first season, Netflix has greenlit the series for two more but has yet to share any sneak peeks at production. Fans will have to make do with a funny blooper reel from last season.

“Warrior Nun:” Netflix released a clip for the first look at season 2 of this ’90s comic-inspired series. The show follows a young woman who discovers her superpowers and the new season promises more action.

Look out for articles posted about the next days in Geeked week.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Verge: All The Biggest News From Netflix Geeked Week 2022; by Andrew Webster and Charles Pulliam-Moore

IGN: Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Everything Announced; by Logan Plant

Featured, Top, and Inset Images Courtesy of Stock Catalog’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License