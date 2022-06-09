NBC and Savannah Guthrie Are in Hot Water

Don't like to read?

Savannah Guthrie went into hot water after she made a quick disclosure. It was announced that her husband was working for the legal team representing Johnny Depp. The information was released right before an interview with Depp’s legal team.

The alarming information was given on Wednesday morning as Guthrie was getting ready to do an interview with Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez on the Today program with NBC.

The 50-year-old made the disclosure to her audience minutes before the introduction of Depp’s legal team. She said her husband had done consultant work for the legal team. However, it had no connection with the interview. She then proceeded to ask the team if they had spoken with Depp immediately after the verdict.

The obvious conflict of interest did not go unnoticed. Producers from other television morning programs began calling out the host and the network quickly after. It was described as an “unforced error.”

“Just before Savannah Guthrie conducts her interview with Johnny Depp’s lawyers, she discloses that her husband was a consultant for the Depp legal team,” Justin Baragona, wrote. Baragona was previously a Mediaite.

Credit From Other Producers

Other producers who are rivals of Guthrie gave her credit for the disclosure. They said it would have been odder if she had not disclosed the information at all.

Guthrie also interviewed Elaine Bredehoft, a lawyer for Amber Heard, last week. However, the host either decided not to mention the information at that time or just forgot to. This did not go unnoticed by Caitlin Cruz, according to RadarOnline.

“I know objectivity in journalism is a way to uphold the status quo, but I do think this is a cut-and-dry example of Interviews You Should Give to Your Colleagues,” Cruz wrote as soon as Guthrie’s interview with Chew and Vasquez was over. “Today has been covering the couple’s ongoing legal battles in the United Kingdom, and Gutherie actually got their engagement exclusive back in 2014.”

Cruz then said she would argue that Guthrie’s partner’s consultancy work, which is most likely financial, deserves to be disclosed on one of the largest early news programs in the nation. She then stated that Guthrie should have given this interview to someone else as there are many reports and anchors in the program.

Michael Feldman Consultant

Guthrie married Michael Feldman in 2014.

Alongside Feldman’s high-profile legal consultation work, he was a former political advisor and worked as Al Gore’s traveling chief of staff during the time the formal vice president attempted to run for president in 2000. The 53-year-old is currently a communications and public relations consultant.

Written by Marrissa Kay

Source:

Radar: NBC Under Siege After Savannah Guthrie Failed To Disclose Her Husband Secretly Worked For Johnny Depp; by Connor Surmonte

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Speaker John Boehner’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Anthony Quintano’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License