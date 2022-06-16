Netflix Dedicates Day 3 of Geeked Week to Animation [Video]

Don't like to read?

Netflix continued Geeked Week on Wednesday with announcements on upcoming animated projects in the works. The company is going all-in on every medium from video games to film and animation is no exception.

Day 3: Animation

Netflix released trailers and gave information on a cyberpunk show, “Masters of the Universe,” a show from musician Kid Cudi, and others.

“Cyberpunk Edgerunners”

This anime is related to the infamous “Cyberpunk 2077” video game. Netflix dropped the trailer that showed the same level of violence and graphic content that matches its video game namesake.

“Masters of the Universe: Revolution”

This new show is a followup to last year’s He-Man revival, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.” Kevin Smith is the producer for both series and a self-proclaimed avid fan of He-Man. This series promises to be a new story on the battle for Eternia. It “brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor like you’ve never seen them before.” So far, Netflix has only released some teaser images.

Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' is the next chapter in the battle for Eternia, and will focus on He-Man and Skeletor. pic.twitter.com/g4e2AXwM9l — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 8, 2022

“Skull Island” Animated Series

Netflix released a first look at the new show from the “King Kong” franchise. The premise for the show is a bunch of characters trying to leave Skull Island which is filled with creatures, the main resident being King Kong. The animation is being done by the same studio that worked on Netflix’s “Castlevania.” The picture released shows a large handprint that presumably belongs to the big ape himself.

Here's your first glimpse at Skull Island, a new anime series about a group of explorers that find themselves on a collision course with strange beasts, terrifying Titans and the most mysterious island the world has ever known! Coming to @Netflix. #Monsterverse #KongSkullIsland pic.twitter.com/ptMxU9h9Ir — Kong: Skull Island (@kongskullisland) June 8, 2022

“Entergalactic”

This series has been revealed to have a voice cast including Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi, who is also a co-creator. The cast also includes Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, and Macaulay Culkin. The story will follow a young man on his quest to find love. In the first teaser, the animation looks very similar to “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.”



Netflix also announced a release date of September 30 in a new clip put out today:

“The Seven Deadly Sins” spin-off

“The Seven Deadly Sins” franchise returns with a two-part film called “Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge Of Edinburgh.” Fans will get to see the story of Tristan, the son of Meliodas, this December.

check out this character art for THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: THE GRUDGE OF EDINBURGH, an original two-part spin-off film that tells the story of Tristan, son of Meliodas from THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/UQSoOXJS0K — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

Still More to Come

“Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre”: Junji Ito is the creator of this macabre series coming next year. The show will be based on some of Ito’s horror stories that he is best known for like “Uzamaki.” Netflix released a behind-the-scenes clip for the mysterious project.

“The Dragon Prince”: Season 4 of this saga will start with the “Mystery of Aaravos.” The series has already been renewed all the way to the seventh season. It seems like there still is a lot to discover in the world of the “Dragon Prince.”

“Inside Job Season 2”: This adult cartoon will return with more conspiracy talk from creator Shion Takeuchi.

“Arcane: Bridging the Rifts”: This documentary will be looking at the making of the hit show “Arcane.” Fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the animation and voice acting while waiting for Netflix to renew the “League of Legends” series. Look for it on the Riot Games YouTube page soon.

“Farzar”: The creators of “Paradise PD” will return with another comedy series coming to Netflix this July. Humans, robots, and aliens are pitted against other aliens in this adult cartoon.

“Exception”: This new dystopian sci-fi anime from Japan released five new images during Geeked Week. They show some aliens and possibly space travel will be an element in the series.

“Uncle From Another World”: This manga adaption follows a young man’s uncle who wakes up from a coma after 17 years. He suddenly has magic powers and becomes really interested in video games. Netflix released some images for the series coming this July.

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

