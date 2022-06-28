New Apple Leak on iPhone 14 Battery

Don't like to read?

The Apple iPhone 14 design changes were leaked earlier this year. However, rumors have been spreading about the performance and have caused some controversy on the devices.

ShrimpApplePro, a credible insider of the industry has shared a new Baidu post about the battery capacities for all models of the Apple iPhone 14. This post is the first to talk about the capacities of the new range. While three different Apple models have gotten minor increases to the batter, a decrease for the 14 models may suggest buyer’s money would be spent better somewhere else.

Forbes says that the Baidu post was removed on June 25 and this indicates accuracy. This is because accurate data has heightened sensitivity and the publisher has more pressure. However, no one knows for sure.

Below is a breakdown of the battery capacities for the Apple iPhone 14 models according to Forbes:

Standard 14 – 3279 mAh.

14 Max – 4325 mAh

14 Pro – 3200 mAh

Pro Max – 4323 mAh

If these numbers are accurate, there is a chance that the 14 Max model will last longer than the Pro Max.

Mark Gurman’s Apple Update

An update from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on June 27 involved Apple’s products coming in the future, such as the 14 models.

Additionally, leaks suggest a line of M2-based technologies, such as iPad Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini models to come later in 2022. These models are supposed to have a variety of M-series chips. This includes M2, M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips. Also, the Apple Watch 8 upgrade used the same chipset as the Watch 7, the 2-gen HomePod, AirPods Pro, and the A14 Apple Tv. Gurman also went into detail about many iPhone 14 model upgrades.

Gurman also explained that the 14 Pro model will have the ability to display widgets like stocks, calendars, weather, and other data while the screen stays at a low frame rate and brightness. Additionally, that sensitive information will not be revealed on the lock screen and revealed iOS 16 beta code. It implied the features at the beginning of June.

Upgrades on Cameras and Chips

The insider has doubled down on industry leaks that discuss the 14 Pro models having a new system for the rear camera including a 48-megapixel sensor, a more improved frontal camera, bezels that are thinner, a new design with a cutout for Face ID that is pill-shaped, a higher speed A16 chip, and a camera this is a hole punch.

On the other hand, the standard model will not be as exciting as lower-end phones have the same A15 chip. However, the 5.4-inch mini will be changed to a 6.7-inch device. Regardless of the beginning level iPad using USB type C charges in the fall, Gurman said the Apple iPhone 14 phones will keep the lightning for another 12 months as the change is coming in 2023. Only time will tell if the expected legacy connector will be included to put off possible upgraders this year.

An update on June 28 was a new report from the supply chain and tech site specialist, Digitimes. They claimed that some aspects have been finalized for the Apple iPhone 14 series and shipments have started.

Written by Marrissa Kay

Sources:

Forbes: New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 14 Battery Surprise; by Gordon Kelly

Tom’s Guide: iPhone 14 — all the rumors and leaks so far; by Roland Moore-Colyer , Mark Spoonauer

Flipboard: New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 14 Battery Surprise

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Marrissa Kay

Inline Image Courtesy of Marrissa Kay